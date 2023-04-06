Shocking! 5-year-old girl spends Rs. 2.47 lakh on Amazon using mom's phone; Don't do THIS

In a world where people keep their money accessible online, there is a greater need to protect your accounts. The threat may not come from a hacker or an online scam, but you may still end up losing your money simply due to negligence. A mother in the USA learnt this the hard way after she almost lost Rs. 2.47 lakh ($3180) due to a careless and innocent mistake by her 5-year-old daughter. The girl accidentally spent all that money on an Amazon order.

As per a report by ABC7, the incident occurred on Tuesday, April 4 in Massachusetts. Jessica Nunes had given her smartphone to her daughter Lila Varisco while driving in a car on the way back home. Nunes believed it would calm down her daughter and make the trip peaceful. What she did not know was that this one little step could cost her a fortune.

Girl spends Rs. 2.47 lakh on Amazon by accident

Nunes underestimated her daughter's propensity for online shopping because after getting the smartphone, Lila directly opened the Amazon app and began looking for her favorite items. She ordered 10 pairs of cowgirl boots, a kid-sized toy Jeep, five pink kid-sized motorcycles and five blue kid-sized motorcycles. And after adding them all to the cart, she happily pressed down ‘Buy Now'.

Unfortunately for Nunes, her online account information was stored on the app for easy transactions and the daughter did not have any trouble confirming the order. The total bill was $3180 (roughly around Rs. 2.47 lakh).

It came as a shock to Nunes when she later found out what her daughter had done. "I go on my Amazon order history and find that I, or somebody, had ordered 10 motorcycles, a Jeep, and 10 pairs of cowgirl boots women's size seven," she told NBC 10 News.

Fortunately, she was able to cancel the order for the pink motorcycles and the cowgirl boots. But she could not cancel the order for the Jeep and the blue motorcycles because they were already dispatched. It is not clear whether she would be able to return the items post-delivery or not.

However, she chose not to punish her daughter and instead turned it into a life-lesson. “I did tell her that maybe if she acts right, she behaves and she does some chores around the house that we can get her a bike that's more geared towards her age range. A little slower, maybe,” Nunes said.

It is important to note that if you own a smartphone that multiple family members have access to, either lock any app that has your financial information or do not add your financial information to those apps.