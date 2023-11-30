Icon
Home Tech News SHOCKING! Elon Musk uses expletives, calls advertisers shunning X blackmailers

SHOCKING! Elon Musk uses expletives, calls advertisers shunning X blackmailers

Speaking at the DealBook Summit, Elon Musk said that advertisers who were leaving X were blackmailing him with money. He shockingly used expletives, asking them to stop advertising.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 30 2023, 12:30 IST
Icon
Elon Musk
Elon Musk told advertisers who pulled ads on X to stop advertising, using expletives. However, he also apologized for his seemingly antisemitic post and said it was not his intention. (Getty Images via AFP)
Elon Musk
Elon Musk told advertisers who pulled ads on X to stop advertising, using expletives. However, he also apologized for his seemingly antisemitic post and said it was not his intention. (Getty Images via AFP)

Elon Musk, speaking at the New York Times' DealBook Summit, gave a shocking declaration to advertisers that have stopped showing ads on X (formerly Twitter) and are leaving the platform, telling them to stop advertising and that they were blackmailing the X owner “with their money”. Musk's defiance also came without any restraints as he used expletives multiple times in the conversation telling brands responsible for boycotting the platform such as IBM, Disney, Comcast, and others to go away and that people will be the judge if X shuts down due to advertisers' money.

As per a video by CNBC Television's YouTube channel which posted the entire exchange, the billionaire entrepreneur was asked by the interviewer Andrew Ross Sorkin, financial columnist at the New York Times about the recent antisemitic posts on X and whether the company can survive advertisers' boycott. Musk said, “I hope they stop. Don't advertise”.

When a confused Sorkin asked the X owner to explain what he meant, given that he previously apologized for his posts, Musk said, “If somebody is going to try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, go f… yourself. Go f… yourself. Is that clear? I hope it is.”

Elon Musk tells brands leaving X to stop advertising

Musk also singled out Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, who was also an invitee to the event and had discussed not wanting his company to be associated with X earlier on stage. He said, “Hey Bob, if you're in the audience”, indicating the previous message was for him as well.

The strange conversation continued with Sorkin asking Musk how he felt about the economics of X, and whether he had a sustainable alternative if the platform intended to shift away from advertising. Musk responded, “What this advertising boycott is gonna do is it's gonna kill the company. And the whole world is going to know that the advertisers killed the company. Everyone will document it in great detail…That is what everybody on Earth will know. We'll be gone, and it'll be gone because of an advertiser boycott”.

Even when sounding defiant, Musk apologized for the antisemitic post and said, “I should in retrospect should not have replied to that one person…Essentially I handed a loaded gun to those who hate me, and arguably to those are antisemitic, and for that I'm quite sorry. That was not my intention”.

According to a report by the NYT, more than 100 brands have paused ads on X since the antisemitism episode and the company is at risk of losing $75 million by the end of the year”.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Nov, 12:30 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
GTA 6: Police AI and Wanted system could see an overhaul; Know what the leaks say
GTA 6
GTA 6 map size sparks heated debate among fans; Is it too big or just right?
GTA 6
GTA 6: Top 5 revelations made recently about this highly anticipated video game
GTA 6 fan
GTA 6 excitement inspires fans to quit smoking and embrace healthier lifestyle
Valve CEO
Valve vs Wolfire Games: Gabe Newell will have to attend antitrust legal battle
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon