Home Tech News Shocking! Ethical hacker goes rogue, steals cryptocurrency worth $9 mn

Shocking! Ethical hacker goes rogue, steals cryptocurrency worth $9 mn

In a shocking incident, a cybersecurity professional has been arrested for stealing $9 million in cryptocurrency. The accused worked as a senior security engineer for an international technology company and was considered an ethical hacker.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 12 2023, 17:35 IST
Hacker
Cybersecurity engineer goes rogue, steals $9 million in cryptocurrency, reports the US Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York. (Pexels)
Hacker
Cybersecurity engineer goes rogue, steals $9 million in cryptocurrency, reports the US Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York. (Pexels)

In a shocking incident, the US government arrested an individual and accused him of hacking into a crypto exchange and stealing cryptocurrency worth $9 million. The fraud seemingly started as an ethical hack of sorts by the engineer and then he went rogue. As per the indictment, the accused, Shakeeb Ahmed, used his expertise in the field to defraud the exchange and its users and stole the massive sum. While the report mentions Ahmed is a senior security engineer for an international technology company, it does not mention exactly where he worked. However, a report found out through his LinkedIn page that he was once employed by Amazon. TechCrunch reached out to the company and the spokesperson said he is no longer employed there.

As per the press release by the US Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York, “As alleged in the indictment, Shakeeb Ahmed, who was a senior security engineer at an international technology company, used his expertise to defraud the exchange and its users and steal approximately $9 million in cryptocurrency. We also allege that he then laundered the stolen funds through a series of complex transfers on the blockchain where he swapped cryptocurrencies, hopped across different crypto blockchains, and used overseas crypto exchanges,” said US Attorney Damian Williams.

Cybersecurity professional defrauds crypto exchange worth $9 million

Notably, the report did not specify the victim of this cyber attack. However, a report by CoinDesk highlighted that the date and the amount stolen match the attack on Crema Finance, a Solana-powered crypto exchange. The attack took place in July 2022 and the hacker later returned nearly $8 million and kept $1.7 million with himself.

The TechCrunch report also corroborated the information from the DOJ prosecutor, who revealed that Ahmed “had communications with the Crypto Exchange in which he decided to return all of the stolen funds except for $1.5 million if the Crypto Exchange agreed not to refer the attack to law enforcement”.

It is a common practice in the world of cybersecurity. Such criminals call themselves white hats and claim they have good intentions. After stealing a big amount, they could contact the victim entity and negotiate to return 80-85 percent of the stolen money, keeping a “bounty” of sorts with themselves for exposing the security vulnerability, if law enforcement is not referred to.

However, it should be noted that, as can be seen here, returning a part of the loot, does not mean that criminal charges will not be brought upon and prosecution will not take place. This is not ethical hacking, even if the criminals want you to believe that.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Jul, 17:35 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets