Shocking skill! AI can predict which employees will quit and when

Artificial intelligence is being utilized by various companies for workforce management. It is used for a variety of HR operations like records administration, payroll, recruitment, onboarding, performance management, and others. Now, it is also expected to perform more complex tasks such as hiring new employees and other related operations. However, apart from these functionalities, AI has developed new capabilities that will empower managers and HR teams! Shockingly, it has been revealed that AI can now predict employees' career movements and resignations with expected rates and timelines.

Check out how this new technology anticipates the career movements of employees well before they actually quit.

AI capabilities unleashed

According to recruitment company Talent Propeller managing director Sharon Davies, artificial intelligence could play a crucial role in workforce planning. With its detailed analysis and reports, it can prevent setbacks to companies by the sudden resignation of important employees by predicting their movement plans.

"The AI can tell you 'Mary who works in this team has a 50% chance of leaving her role within three months'," Davies said.

Davies believes that AI will generate useful insights that will enable managers to take necessary actions to retain employees or have a conversation with them about their career requirements and goals.

Davies also adds, "The data is also overlaid with predictions. So, for example, 'If you would offer a salary increase, you could retain this person for x% longer."

How does the AI technology work?

According to a Stuff report. the AI leverages HR data such as employee salaries, performance reviews, roles, age, and ethnicity and customizes algorithms to identify patterns leading to employee resignations.

Davies also assures that AI will not hamper employee privacy concerns and the AI program also can not have access to employee browsing data. The AI will only take basic data that HR has and predict the results based on the given information.

This new technology will not only help the human resource team to save time but it will also help organizations to retain their best employees. Note that the AI is tailored for organizations with over 250 staff, as it demands huge data to get a clear view of employee intentions.