Icon
Home Tech News Siemens, Ericsson warn EU cybersecurity rules may disrupt supply chains

Siemens, Ericsson warn EU cybersecurity rules may disrupt supply chains

Leading industry groups say that EU rules targeting cybersecurity risks of smart devices could disrupt supply chains on a scale similar to during the pandemic.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Nov 07 2023, 11:39 IST
Icon
The EU cybersecurity rules could have a serious impact on supply chains. Check what experts say.
The EU cybersecurity rules could have a serious impact on supply chains. Check what experts say. (AP)
The EU cybersecurity rules could have a serious impact on supply chains. Check what experts say.
The EU cybersecurity rules could have a serious impact on supply chains. Check what experts say. (AP)

Electronics makers Siemens, Ericsson and Schneider Electric, along with industry group DigitalEurope warned on Monday that onerous proposed EU rules targeting cybersecurity risks of smart devices could disrupt supply chains on a scale similar to during the pandemic.

Proposed by the European Commission last year, the Cyber Resilience Act requires manufacturers to assess the cybersecurity risks of their products and take measures to fix problems for a period of five years or through the expected lifetime of the products.

The proposed rules would also apply to importers and distributors of internet-connected devices. Cybersecurity worries have spiked following a series of high-profile incidents of hackers damaging businesses and demanding huge ransoms.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"The law as it stands risks creating bottlenecks that will disrupt the single market," the chief executives of the companies wrote in a joint letter to European Union industry chief Thierry Breton and EU digital chief Vera Jourova.

They said disruptions could hit millions of products, ranging from washing machines to toys, cybersecurity products, as well as vital components for heat pumps, cooling machines and high-tech manufacturing. Delays may be due to a shortage of independent experts to conduct the assessments and red tape, the companies said.

"We risk creating a COVID-style blockage in European supply chains, disrupting the single market and harming our competitiveness," the companies said.

Other signatories to the letter include the CEOs of Nokia, Robert Bosch GmbH and Slovakian software company ESET.

The companies said the list of higher-risk products subject to the rule should be significantly scaled back and that manufacturers should be allowed to fix known vulnerability risks rather than first conducting assessments.

They also want more flexibility to self-assess cybersecurity risks.

The letter comes ahead of Nov. 8 negotiations between EU countries and EU lawmakers to thrash out the details of the draft law before it can be adopted.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Nov, 10:35 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Epic games
Fortnite maker Epic Games has slapped a case against Google over 'illegal monopoly'
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date, leaks, and much more; exciting fare for fans
Check out Warcraft Rumble, the new mobile game launched by Blizzard.
Blizzard launches Warcraft Rumble game! Know what’s it about
GTA 6
GTA 6: Ageing system and character transformation leak build hype around launch
video games
Franco-German TV channel finds niche in high-brow video games
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon