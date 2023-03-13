    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Silicon Valley Bank Collapse Shows Fickleness of Crypto Money

    Silicon Valley Bank Collapse Shows Fickleness of Crypto Money

    The world’s second-biggest stablecoin got thrown off its peg because of the demise of a bank relatively unknown outside Silicon Valley.

    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Mar 13 2023, 12:43 IST
    Turning a popular aphorism on its head was a ploy by the professors to enliven a technical discussion.
    Turning a popular aphorism on its head was a ploy by the professors to enliven a technical discussion. (REUTERS)
    Turning a popular aphorism on its head was a ploy by the professors to enliven a technical discussion.
    Turning a popular aphorism on its head was a ploy by the professors to enliven a technical discussion. (REUTERS)

    When the world's second-largest stablecoin got caught up in the collapse of a California bank late last week, it reprised the now-famous maxim of Nobuhiro Kiyotaki and John Moore. “Evil,” the economists had claimed in a 2001 lecture, later made available as a paper of the same title, “is the root of all money.”

    Turning a popular aphorism on its head was a ploy by the professors to enliven a technical discussion. “Evil is a strong word,” they wrote. “You may find the moral category too severe for something as mild as breaking a promise. In which case, you may want to change the title to ‘Distrust Is the Root of All Money.' But that wouldn't have quite the same ring.”

    Events last week showed that Kiyotaki-Moore may have been right, not just in their analysis but also in their hyperbole: People accept and hold money not because it circulates freely and is widely used to store value, but because it helps the society overcome the scourge of broken promises. For something to aspire to money-ness, it must be free of even the slightest doubt in that regard.

    That was clearly not the case with Circle Internet Financial Ltd.'s USD Coin, or USDC, the No. 2 dollar clone behind Tether. News that around 8% of the crypto firm's reserves were on deposit at Silicon Valley Bank, which was closed down by regulators Friday, sent the price of the stablecoin sharply below $1, falling to less than 85 cents before recovering. In the language of money-market funds — the older, more conventional cousins of blockchain-based stablecoins — USDC broke the buck. Circle may still keep its promise of redeeming all its coins 1:1 for dollar. But a small doubt that it may not be able to do so arose. Even if briefly, USDC has lost its claim of being money.

    None of this was the crypto company's fault. A lot of young firms kept their cash at SVB, and not all of them are from Silicon Valley. Over 60 Indian startups have their money stuck, too, according to a survey seen by TechCrunch. Based on what we know so far, SVB went down because of its executives' greed for yield: The bank's own assets were overexposed to long-term interest rates, which are rising because of untamed US inflation. The higher the rates, the lower the value of the mortgage securities on SVB's books. The bigger the unrealized, unhedged losses from those investments, the greater the distrust among the banks' depositors.

    Circle tried to move its funds away to another bank, but it was too late. And then the misgivings that were being expressed by SVB depositors began to infect USDC investors as well. While all deposits below $250,000 are fully insured, no such safety net is available to token holders, even though seven of the 10 largest so-called liquidity pools running on the Ethereum blockchain use USDC for transactions.

    Yale School of Management finance professor Gary Gorton and Federal Reserve attorney Jeffery Zhang have highlighted this regulatory vacuum, and how it prevents stablecoins from becoming what they refer to as “no-questions-asked” money. Nobody should have to do due diligence on a medium of exchange because it's supposed to be free of the evil of broken promises. NQA money needs the state's blessing — and oversight.

    Now that regulators have worked out a solution, for both insured and uninsured SVB deposits, any doubts about Circle's ability to redeem every coin at par may subside as quickly as they had arisen. “Depositors will have access to all of their money starting Monday, March 13,” the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said in a joint statement Sunday. Finally, almost 77% of USDC's backing assets are in BlackRock Inc.'s Circle Reserve Fund, which is 100% invested in short-term US Treasury debt. That part is both liquid and bulletproof.

    The bigger concern is systemic. Tremors like this aren't novel in traditional finance, or TradFi. In the US alone, sponsors of money-market funds have absorbed losses in more than 200 instances since the 1980s to keep the promise — or keep up the pretense — of money-ness. Only twice — in 1994 and 2008 — have shareholders suffered losses, according to a paper last year by the Federal Reserve Board in Washington. (Plus, there have been two highly publicized public bailouts, following the 2008 global financial crisis and, then again, during the 2020 pandemic.)

    Still, TradFi has access to a perfectly safe form of money in the form of insured bank deposits. By contrast, the emerging world of decentralized finance, or DeFi, is handicapped. With the recent collapse of Silvergate Capital Corp., investors have lost access to Silvergate Exchange Network, or SEN, a popular institutional platform for converting dollars into crypto assets.

    If the blockchain is going to host a parallel system for people to save, invest, lend, borrow and insure — minus the popular custodial institutions of today — it can't possibly be at the mercy of stablecoins whose values come into doubt, even sporadically.

    This isn't likely to ever happen with central bank digital currencies, which will come with full sovereign backing. But CBDCs are still largely at an experimental stage, and it's unclear if they will be available on public blockchains. When SEN shut down, it looked like stablecoins were going to triumph over the evil of broken promises after all, and do it ahead of public-sector electronic money. The de-pegging of USDC, even if it proves to be temporary, has shattered that illusion.

    Andy Mukherjee is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering industrial companies and financial services in Asia. Previously, he worked for Reuters, the Straits Times and Bloomberg News.

     

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 13 Mar, 12:43 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    iOS 16 tip: Read deleted messages on your iPhone! Know how
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4