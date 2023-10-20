Icon
Home Tech News Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Slack has announced the shutdown of its status account on X, which kept millions of its users updated on any ongoing issues related to login, search, notifications, connections, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 20 2023, 18:19 IST
Icon
Slack
Slack is shutting down its Status account on X. (AFP)
Slack
Slack is shutting down its Status account on X. (AFP)

Slack is one of the world's most popular tools for communication used by professionals and businesses. The platform has a vast number of features that give it an advantage over other forms of communication including WhatsApp, such as allowing up to 50 users in video calls via a huddle. Catering to millions of users worldwide, Slack has a Status account on X that keeps them updated about any ongoing issues related to login, search, notifications, connections, and more. However, the platform has announced the shutdown of the account, and users won't be able to check the status anymore.

Slack shuts down X account

In a post on X, the Slack Status account announced that it is shutting down. To check the status of Slack, users can head over to the official website https://status.slack.com. “We have made the decision to retire this account. Moving forward, the Slack Status site, https://status.slack.com, will be the source of truth for all incident news”, the platform announced.

Users will still be able to get Slack alerts through the RSS and Atom feeds linked at the bottom of the Slack Status home page.

In a conversation with The Verge, Kevin Albers, VP of customer experience at Slack said, “We made the decision to retire the @SlackStatus account in order to consolidate our communications around incidents and focus resources on those most widely used by our customers.”

Adopting AI

Like other big tech companies, Slack is also riding the AI wave. In May, the platform introduced its generative AI chatbot called SlackGPT. At the launch, Slack CEO Lidiane Jones said, “Generative AI has enormous potential to redefine how work is done. The real power of Slack GPT is it enables AI to act on valuable data from a company's most trusted resource: its own internal knowledge.”

As per the reports, Slack will soon roll out another new AI-powered feature that will save time for employees in catching up to conversations in groups or channels after their time off or a long day of staying away from the laptop. Users will now see an AI-generated short summary of the events that have taken place while they were away.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Oct, 18:19 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
PlayStation’s top 10 most downloaded games in September: GTA 5, EA Sports FC 24, and more
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: Know all about the rumoured gameplay of the next Grand Theft Auto game
GTA 6
A new GTA game is reportedly coming to Netflix; Could it be GTA 6?
Roblox
Big hit! Roblox PlayStation downloads cross 10-million mark
Sony PlayStation 2
From PlayStation 2 to Nintendo Switch, 10 best-selling video game consoles of all time
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon