Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Slack is one of the world's most popular tools for communication used by professionals and businesses. The platform has a vast number of features that give it an advantage over other forms of communication including WhatsApp, such as allowing up to 50 users in video calls via a huddle. Catering to millions of users worldwide, Slack has a Status account on X that keeps them updated about any ongoing issues related to login, search, notifications, connections, and more. However, the platform has announced the shutdown of the account, and users won't be able to check the status anymore.

Slack shuts down X account

In a post on X, the Slack Status account announced that it is shutting down. To check the status of Slack, users can head over to the official website https://status.slack.com. “We have made the decision to retire this account. Moving forward, the Slack Status site, https://status.slack.com, will be the source of truth for all incident news”, the platform announced.

Users will still be able to get Slack alerts through the RSS and Atom feeds linked at the bottom of the Slack Status home page.

In a conversation with The Verge, Kevin Albers, VP of customer experience at Slack said, “We made the decision to retire the @SlackStatus account in order to consolidate our communications around incidents and focus resources on those most widely used by our customers.”

Adopting AI

Like other big tech companies, Slack is also riding the AI wave. In May, the platform introduced its generative AI chatbot called SlackGPT. At the launch, Slack CEO Lidiane Jones said, “Generative AI has enormous potential to redefine how work is done. The real power of Slack GPT is it enables AI to act on valuable data from a company's most trusted resource: its own internal knowledge.”

As per the reports, Slack will soon roll out another new AI-powered feature that will save time for employees in catching up to conversations in groups or channels after their time off or a long day of staying away from the laptop. Users will now see an AI-generated short summary of the events that have taken place while they were away.