Sora AI video generator now available for public use- Here’s everything you need to know



Sora AI, a video generator tool by OpenAI, is finally available for the public after months of waiting. The company on Monday made a brief announcement regarding its technology, working, and other features which set it apart from the competition. Earlier, the Sora AI video generator was previewed in February which grabbed a lot of attention among tech enthusiasts and creators. However, it was only available to selected groups of people such as organisations and institutions, now it's available for the public with advanced AI video generation capabilities. Know more about what OpenAI announced about its new AI video tool.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra tipped to feature this major performance upgrade ahead of imminent launch

Sora AI video generator: All details

Sora is an AI-powered video generation tool by OpenAI which runs on a new model called the Sora Turbo version. This new AI model is said to be faster and more efficient than the Sora previewed earlier. While it's one of the most advanced AI video generation tools, it also comes with some limitations, Will Peebles from Open said, “This early version of Sora will make mistakes — it's not perfect, but it's already at the point where we think it's going to be really useful for augmenting human creativity.” It was further highlighted that it makes unrealistic physics videos and stutters with complex tasks.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: MapMyIndia cancels investment in CEO Rohan Verma's startup, to shift focus to…

The new Sora Turbo has the ability to generate hyperrealistic videos based on text prompts with 5 seconds and 20 seconds of video length. It can generate up to 1080p resolution video with different aspect ratios. All the ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscribers can access the Sora AI video generator. However, there are some implications on the number of videos generated and the video quality based on the subscription plan. Therefore, ChatGPT Pro users will have wider access to tools, video quality, and other features than Plus subscriber users.

Also read: Beware, iPhone and Android users! Dangerous Pegasus spyware now affecting common users too

In the blog post, OpenAI highlighted that Sora uses C2PA⁠(opens in a new window) metadata, providing users with the transparency that the video is generated from the Sora Turbo tool. Video generated by Sora also comes with visible watermarks and an internal search tool for easy verification of AI-generated content. Additionally, the Sora AI video generator is avail in several regions apart from the United Kingdom, Switzerland and the European Economic regions.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!