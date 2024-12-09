Beware, iPhone and Android users! Dangerous Pegasus spyware now affecting common users too

In the recent past, the emergence of dangerous spyware has become a growing concern. Pegasus, created by the Israeli firm NSO, is a prime example, and has been deployed against high-profile individuals, including professionals, business leaders, journalists, and government officials. Until now, the general impression was that such spyware primarily targeted high-profile individuals. However, a recent report by the security research firm iVerify reveals a concerning trend: spyware like Pegasus can also infect devices belonging to everyday people.

iVerify's findings challenge the belief that Pegasus was a rare, targeted threat limited to civil society members, top executives, or political representatives. As part of their mobile threat detection initiative, the firm introduced a new feature, enabling 2,500 users to take part, and scan their devices. Alarmingly, over seven Pegasus infections were discovered on devices owned by ordinary users.

Also Read: Realme 14 Pro series confirmed to launch in India soon: Key features revealed ahead of launch

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Why Is This A ‘Red Flag'?

While the number may seem small, iVerify highlights this as a significant “red flag for mobile security.” The infections span a complex timeline, with some dating back to late 2023 on iOS 16.6, others in November 2022 on iOS 15, and even older infections from 2021 and 2022 affecting iOS 14 and 15. Each of these infections represents a device that may have been silently monitored, with data potentially compromised without the owner's knowledge.

“Our investigation detected 2.5 infected devices per 1,000 scans – a rate significantly higher than any previously published reports,” the research group said. It added, “These 2,500 devices represent populations most likely to be targeted by advanced spyware.”

Also Read: iOS 18.2 releasing this week: iPhone users to get new, powerful AI features on…

Both Android And iOS Systems Affected

Both Android and iOS systems were affected, iVerify notes. The research uncovered five malwares across the platforms, detected through diagnostic data, shutdown logs, and crash logs. This discovery primarily suggests that ordinary users are not immune to spyware, which was once thought to exclusively target high-profile individuals. It's crucial to remain vigilant, monitor your smartphone for suspicious behaviour, and consider using spyware detection tools like those offered by iVerify.

Also Read: OnePlus 13 launch nears: These 5 big upgrades are confirmed