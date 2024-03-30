 SpaceX to Launch 22 Starlink Satellites from California on March 30: All Details | Tech News
SpaceX is rescheduling the launch of 22 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California to March 30.

Mar 30 2024
SpaceX is gearing up to launch 22 Starlink satellites, contributing to its ambitious goal of global internet coverage. (AP)
SpaceX is gearing up to launch 22 Starlink satellites, contributing to its ambitious goal of global internet coverage. (AP)

SpaceX is gearing up for another exciting launch as it prepares to send 22 more Starlink satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on March 30. Originally slated for March 28, the launch was rescheduled, with liftoff now targeted for Saturday night.

Live Coverage Details

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry the payload of Starlink spacecraft, aiming to deploy them into low Earth orbit (LEO). The launch is set to take place at 10:30 p.m. EDT (7:30 p.m. Pacific time or 0230 GMT on March 31). Viewers can catch the live coverage via SpaceX's account on X, beginning just before liftoff, reported space.com .

Once the Falcon 9 takes off, its first stage will return to Earth for a vertical touchdown on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You," stationed in the Pacific Ocean. This landing will mark the 15th successful recovery for this particular booster, showcasing SpaceX's commitment to reusable rocket technology.

Following the booster's return, the Falcon 9's upper stage will continue its ascent, carrying the 22 Starlink satellites toward their designated orbit. Approximately 62 minutes after liftoff, the satellites will be deployed, contributing to SpaceX's ambitious goal of building a vast constellation for global internet coverage.

This launch represents the 30th Falcon 9 flight of 2024 and the 20th dedicated specifically to expanding the Starlink mega constellation. With over 6,000 Starlink satellites already deployed, SpaceX continues to revolutionize internet connectivity worldwide.

According to astrophysicist and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell, out of the 6,077 Starlink satellites launched to date, 5,610 are currently operational. This indicates the significant progress SpaceX has made in advancing its satellite network and providing internet access to underserved regions around the globe.

As SpaceX moves forward with its Starlink initiative, the company remains at the forefront of innovation in space technology. Stay tuned for updates on the upcoming launch as SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of space exploration and satellite communication.

