Spotify introduces Auto-Generated Podcast Transcripts; Know all about this new feature

Are you the one who loves to listen to Spotify podcasts but finds it difficult sometimes to understand the words and accent? If yes, Spotify has brought you an exciting upgrade. In order to enhance the user experience of its extensive podcast library, Spotify has announced the rollout of auto-generated podcast transcripts. This innovative feature is set to expand to more podcasters on the platform in the upcoming weeks. Know what this new feature of Spotify will offer you:

Spotify Auto-Generated Podcast Transcripts

The new auto-generated transcripts feature of Spotify will be seamlessly integrated into millions of podcast episodes on Spotify. It will allow users to access a text-based version of the content. On top of this, these transcripts will be time-synced to the audio, enabling users to follow along visually as a podcast episode proceeds

You can access this feature by simply scrolling down below the podcast player and tapping into a "read along" section.

One of the immediate benefits of these transcripts is their ability to make podcast content more accessible to a wider audience. According to its blog, Spotify says, “We'll be rolling out transcripts to millions of episodes in the coming weeks, and we'll innovate more on this feature in the future, including ways to add media to transcripts. This is all part of our goal to bring more depth to the podcasts you're listening to.”

Podcast Chapters

Apart from the transcripts, Spotify is adding one tool to its platform, which is, ‘Podcast Chapters'. Users who prefer reading over listening can now enjoy their favorite shows without the need to listen through the entire episode. Earlier this year, Spotify announced Podcast Chapters at Stream On. With this feature, you can jump into episodes at a specific topic or section very easily. If you scroll down the Now Playing View, you can find the full list of chapters. This feature is now available for smartphone users globally. This feature will give users more control over their listening sessions and additional information about every episode as they proceed with their podcast.

Only time will tell, how effective these tools are going to be for Spotify users. Till then wait for this exciting feature rollout.

