Spotify personal recommendations: You may be able to switch it off soon; know what may be coming

Spotify personal recommendations: You may be able to switch it off soon; know what may be coming

Want to switch off Spotify personal recommendations? Not now, but you may soon get the feature as Spotify has been reported to be experimenting with it. What will you get thereafter? Find out.

By: MEDHA JHA
| Updated on: Nov 27 2023, 11:36 IST
Spotify
Spotify personal recommendations update may be coming soon that will allow you to switch it off entirely. (Bloomberg)

Spotify is a go-to app for most people when it comes to quality music. This music streaming platform has been gaining popularity since the day it was launched in 2008, especially the part that is free. From rock, pop, metal, and reggae to rap, it has hundreds of thousands of songs and music to cater to every taste. With its regular upgrades and features, it has managed to engage the maximum number of users every day. Recently, Spotify has been reported to be experimenting with a new feature, that will allow its users to turn off personal recommendations. If this happens, it will be most welcomed by those who are disappointed with their Spotify algorithm. Check here to know more about the much-speculated Spotify personal recommendations feature:

Spotify personal recommendations feature

According to a report by MacRumors, a beta code of Spotify has been revealed which shows that the music streaming platform is testing the option to turn off personalized recommendations. This potential addition to the streaming service could provide users with the ability to curate their listening experience by preventing songs played on their account for others from influencing their personalized recommendations.

Spotify's personal recommendations system uses a combination of machine learning and AI-driven methods. It analyzes users' listening history, favorite genres, and the time of day they engage with music to tailor personalized suggestions. Additionally, content-based filtering evaluates the audio characteristics of songs users interact with daily.

However, the specific details of this speculated feature are not clear yet. It is anticipated that it will be an optional setting. It will allow users to choose whether to enable or disable personalized recommendations. This feature could be particularly useful for individuals sharing their Spotify accounts, such as families, where the listening habits of others might impact the accuracy of recommendations.

The default tracking mechanisms in Spotify ensure a continuous flow of recommendations based on user behavior within the app. It covers not only music but also extends to audiobooks and podcasts.

Do note that this information is speculative and that the portal has not shared anything officially about the Spotify personal recommendations feature yet.

First Published Date: 27 Nov, 10:24 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

