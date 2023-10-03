Icon
Spotify will let you create playlists with AI prompts! Know all about it

Spotify is reportedly testing a new feature that lets you create playlists through artificial intelligence (AI) prompts.

By: HT TECH
Oct 03 2023, 12:12 IST
The AI playlists feature was found in the Spotify app's code by tech veteran Chris Messina.
The AI playlists feature was found in the Spotify app’s code by tech veteran Chris Messina. (REUTERS)

Creating playlists on Spotify seems simple enough, select a few songs from your favourite genres, give it a name, and voila! However, this isn't nearly the case. We've all spent hours making playlists for an upcoming party or a trip, painfully searching each song and then adding it to a new playlist. But what if the process was as simple as entering a few prompts and your playlist was ready to go? This may soon become a reality as Spotify is reportedly testing a new feature that lets you create playlists through artificial intelligence (AI) prompts.

AI-powered playlists

According to a report by TechCrunch, Spotify has been reportedly testing AI-powered playlists on its platform. The feature was detected by tech veteran Chris Messina in the app's code. In the shared screenshots, the code features ‘AI playlists' that curate ‘playlists based on your prompts'. This is different from Niche Mixes which Spotify introduced sometime ago. While Niche Mixes also curates playlists depending on your favourite genres, moods, and occasion, it doesn't use AI but takes advantage of algorithms.

On the other hand, the AI playlist feature would curate playlists based on the listener's prompts. According to Messina, the AI playlist feature could be linked to another Spotify feature called Blend, since the code also hints at inviting other listeners to create AI playlists together.

Spotify has been testing AI-powered features on its platform for quite a while now. In February, the music streaming service launched the AI DJ, a personalized AI guide that imitates the radio stations with an AI-powered voice and plays your favourite songs. Additionally, it has also piloted Voice Translation which translates podcasts into additional languages - still presented in the voice of the original podcaster.

In a conversation held at an event earlier this year, Ziad Sultan, the head of Personalization at Spotify told TechCrunch that the company has a dedicated team to understand “all the possibilities across Large Language Models, across generative voice, across personalization.”

It is important to note that not all the features that are found in the code make it to the final stage and are rolled out. However, it presents an opportunity to see how the big tech companies are leveraging AI to enhance their services.

First Published Date: 03 Oct, 11:47 IST
