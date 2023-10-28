Icon
Home Tech News Stanford university says It’s investigating a cyber incident

Stanford university says It's investigating a cyber incident

Stanford University said on Friday that it is investigating a cybersecurity incident that struck its Department of Public Safety.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Oct 28 2023, 10:15 IST
A hacking group claimed credit for the attack and said it stole confidential and internal data from the university, according to a posting on its dark web page. (Bloomberg)

Stanford University said on Friday that it is investigating a cybersecurity incident that struck its Department of Public Safety.

The university said in a statement that the breach didn't appear to “impact police response to emergencies,” and that the affected system was now secure. In addition, Stanford said there isn't any indication other parts of the university were affected.

The department is a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week police service, consisting of sworn and non-sworn officers, who patrol the campus and respond to calls, the university says on its website. 

“Our privacy and information security teams have been giving this matter their concerted attention, in coordination with outside specialists,” the university said. “The investigation is ongoing and once it is completed, we will act accordingly and be able to share more information with the community.”

A hacking group called Akira claimed credit for the attack and said it stole confidential and internal data from the university, according to a posting on its dark web page. 

 

First Published Date: 28 Oct, 10:15 IST
