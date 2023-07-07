Stop using THIS charger! Fire incident in airplane injures 4 flight attendants

In recent years, various cases of portable charger fires have been reported. Due to these incidents, airplane companies are not allowing lithium-ion batteries aboard. The danger is too high of these batteries catching fire and if the airplane is in the air, the danger of a crash increases exponentially. And such an incident has just come to light. A VRURCA model OD-B7 portable charger caught fire in an airplane and injured 4 flight attendants, Tom's Guide reported!

VRURCA's statement on the incident

After the shocking incident, VRURC company shared a general warning with the public to stop using its model OD-B7 portable charger. Nearly 200000 chargers were sold on Amazon in six different colors black, blue, green, orange, pink, red, and white between July 2021 and May 2023.

It has a built-in USB and Lightning cables with a wall plug. Note that the model number is printed on the back of the charger so, if you have the charger then urgently stop using it and contact the company.

As per the company's order, do not throw away the charger in the dustbin. Customers have been asked to take them to a place that can dispose of lithium-ion batteries instead.

What to do if your charger is a recalled model?

If you have the VRURC model OD-B7 charger, then you must contact VRURC for a replacement or refund.

Here is how you can reach out to VRURC:

Email the company at support@vrurcpower.com

Their working days are from Monday to Friday between 9:00 AM - 6:30 PM.

Read the information clearly guided by the company here: https://www.vrurcpower.com/pages/safety-recall or https://www.vrurcpower.com/

If you own any such portable charger, make sure to check the model number and follow the above-mentioned instructions for the safe disposal of such devices and to get a free replacement or refund on your purchased item. Also, if your device is heating at a high rate then you must contact the company's customer service.