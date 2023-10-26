Icon
Home Tech News Strong showing by Alphabet, Meta signal ad market rebound underway

Strong showing by Alphabet, Meta signal ad market rebound underway

The three companies - Alphabet, Meta and Snap, surpassed quarterly revenue expectations this week and each posted positive metrics for their ad businesses.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Oct 26 2023, 10:38 IST
Icon
Meta Platforms
Meta, which said its ads viewed in the quarter increased by 31% from a year earlier, indicated plans to invest heavily in AI next year. (REUTERS)
Meta Platforms
Meta, which said its ads viewed in the quarter increased by 31% from a year earlier, indicated plans to invest heavily in AI next year. (REUTERS)

A rebound in the advertising businesses of Google, Meta and Snap signaled that the growing adoption of artificial intelligence was drawing marketers to digital platforms even in an uncertain economy.

The three companies surpassed quarterly revenue expectations this week and each posted positive metrics for their ad businesses.

"AI is helping advertisers find as many people as possible and their ideal audience for the lowest possible price," said Philipp Schindler, chief business officer at Alphabet's Google.

The company has been doubling down on the technology with tools such as Performance Max, which uses AI to decide how marketing budgets should be distributed across Google's ad network.

Schindler said that the retail segment was particularly strong during the July-September period. He said the company had "started prepping retailers for what will be a long holiday season" to help them deliver deals to consumers who increasingly cared about price and convenience.

Alphabet posted a 9.5% bump in ad revenue in the July-September quarter, ahead of Wall Street estimates. Its YouTube ads business witnessed a 12% jump in growth.

meta  The company's average price per ad decreased by 6%, but the pace of the fall was the slowest in seven quarters.

The Facebook and Instagram owner has leaned heavily on AI-powered marketing planning and ad measurement features in recent years to drive its growth, prompted by privacy changes led by Apple that crimped its ability to use personal data to target ads.

It is now rolling out tools that use generative AI to create different variations of ad campaigns.

"Facebook/Instagram's tools for creating a (marketing) campaign are vastly quicker and easier to use" than those from smaller rivals including Snap, RBC analysts said, which could give Meta an edge.

Snap's efforts to revamp its ad-targeting tools with technology also paid rich dividends, as average revenue per user increased in the third quarter.

The results suggest the ad market rebound remains on track, analysts said, led by spending from retail companies. They pointed to Google and Meta as the biggest potential beneficiaries.

"We expect the larger platforms like Meta and Google to lead the wallet share growth at least initially in this ad spend recovery," analysts at Evercore ISI said.

The companies are seen as more resilient to uncertainty fueled by geopolitical turmoil such as the conflict in Middle East as their wider reach helps attract a steady stream of advertisers.

Still, Meta Chief Financial Officer Susan Li said on Wednesday that the company had detected "softness" in ad spending at the start of the fourth quarter that appeared to be related to the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Last month, media research and investment firm Magna raised its forecast for U.S. ad spending growth to 5.2%, from 4.2%, for calendar 2023. It expects digital ad sales to rise 9.6% in the period.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Oct, 10:38 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets
iPhone
Rev up your iPhone charging speed and maximise battery life with these tips
WhatsApp tips
WhatsApp tips: How to manage storage on your phone
iPhone
Revamp your old iPhone! Get the Action Button just like the one on iPhone 15 Pro
pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence

Editor’s Pick

Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?
Carl Sagan
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Buzzworthy GTA 6 leaks reveal altered weapon wheel
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
GTA V
GTA 6 to come to Nintendo Switch 2? New leak reveals Grand Theft Auto VI to be available on all platforms
Evil Within
Grab The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 for FREE! Know where to get it
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Check rumoured gameplay mechanics of next Grand Theft Auto game
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon