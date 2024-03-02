 Sundar Pichai-led Google faces ‘Clear and Present Danger’ of falling short in AI | Tech News
Home Tech News Sundar Pichai-led Google faces ‘Clear and Present Danger’ of falling short in AI

Sundar Pichai-led Google faces ‘Clear and Present Danger’ of falling short in AI

The only thing that matters to CEO Sundar Pichai-led Alphabet Inc. investors is whether it can get artificial intelligence right.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Mar 02 2024, 10:36 IST
Google Pixel 8 series clinches best smartphone award at MWC 2024
image caption
1/5 The Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona concluded on a high note with the prestigious Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) honouring outstanding achievements in the mobile industry. This year's ceremony featured 28 awards across six categories, with a spotlight on groundbreaking devices that have redefined the smartphone landscape. (MWC)
Google
2/5 Best Smartphone: Earning the title of "Best Smartphone" at the GLOMO awards was the Google Pixel 8 series. Outshining competitors such as the iPhone 15 Pro series, Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup, Samsung Z Flip5, and the OnePlus Open/Oppo Find N3, the Pixel 8 series received acclaim for its exceptional performance, innovation, and leadership. The award specifically recognizes smartphones launched between January 2023 and December 2023. (MWC)
image caption
3/5 In the category of Breakthrough Device Innovation, the spotlight turned to Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Judges acknowledged this chipset for its core hardware and software innovation within smartphones. Despite tough competition from other notable innovations, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 emerged as a pioneer in shaping the future of mobile devices. (Reuters)
image caption
4/5 Best Connected Consumer Device: Securing the title of "Best Connected Consumer Device" was the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Among a diverse lineup of contenders, including the Motorola Defy 2, HTC Vive XR Elite, Huawei Watch Ultimate, and RayNeo Air2 XR Glasses, the Samsung tablet stood out as the ultimate everyday consumer electronic device. Judges praised its new and smart applications, efficiencies, and functionalities, whether at home or on the move. (Bloomberg)
image caption
5/5 The grand finale of the GLOMO awards, the "Best in Show" recognition, was bestowed upon the Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design. Although initially introduced in China, the international audience witnessed its unveiling in Barcelona during the Honor keynote on February 25. This innovative product showcased a perfect blend of design, technology, and international appeal, capping off the Mobile World Congress with a celebration of excellence and ingenuity. (Reuters)
Google
View all Images
“Alphabet falling behind in AI is a clear and present danger,” said Tom Graff, chief investment officer at Facet. (REUTERS)

The only thing that matters to CEO Sundar Pichai-led Alphabet Inc. investors is whether it can get artificial intelligence right. That was the message delivered this week as the company's shares tumbled following news that Google's flagship AI product was misfiring. The selloff erased $80 billion in market value in a single day, underscoring the importance investors now place on all things AI.

For a firm with the world's biggest digital advertising business — its operations generated more than $100 billion in cash last year, with a record chunk of that going back to shareholders — the threat is simple: some other company may develop an AI-powered search engine that, as unlikely as it may seem now, makes Google obsolete.

“Alphabet falling behind in AI is a clear and present danger,” said Tom Graff, chief investment officer at Facet. “The downside is so significant for Alphabet that there's really no way to price it in.”

Shares fell 0.2% on Friday. The stock is negative this year, compared with a gain of about 15% for the Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index.

Such a scenario would imperil the nearly $200 billion in revenue Google is expected to generate from search this year — a business that Alphabet rides for the bulk of its profits.

Alphabet has been among the most valuable companies in the world for most of the past decade, primarily because of the dominance of its web advertising business. But it's been overtaken this year by Nvidia Corp. — whose rise has made it the poster child for the AI mania that has rearranged the stock market.

While it still dominates search, and the company is hardly in existential danger, missteps in AI marked a stunning setback for a firm known for its technological prowess — raising the question of whether investors can count on Alphabet to stay at the front of the pack. 

More than a year after the debut of OpenAI's ChatGPT, Alphabet is still struggling to prove that its technology can compete despite spending heavily in the field for years.

As a result, the stock has been sensitive to any sign of strength or weakness on the AI front. The February slump recalled a similar event from last year, when concerns over the accuracy of its Bard chatbot spurred heavy selling, and in December, the well-received release of the company's Gemini AI model prompted a relief rally.

Investors are so attuned to the risks of falling behind in AI that they're turning a blind eye to a stock that is by far the cheapest of the biggest US technology companies at about 19 times profits projected over the next 12 months. Meanwhile, Alphabet's outlook for revenue and profit growth over the coming year is in a league with Microsoft Corp. and far better than Apple's, even though the stock trades at a big discount to both.

Search is considered a primary use case for generative AI and chatbots, which means Alphabet's dominant market share is at risk, while Microsoft — which has been incorporating AI features into Bing — has nowhere to go but up, and this factor has insulated Microsoft shares from its own controversies. So far, Alphabet has maintained its dominance with about 91% of worldwide search share, compared with about 3.4% for Bing, according to Statista data.

“Of course, it has a ‘moat' in search, but this space is about to be disrupted,” wrote Melius Research analyst Ben Reitzes, who called Alphabet “cheap for a reason.” He added that Alphabet is outflanked by megacap peers in terms of factors like growth, recurring revenue, and margin optimization.

Still, few who follow AI are counting out Alphabet. It has invested in the technology for years and boasts the kind of infrastructure and engineering talent that is seen as needed to put out a competing product.

Bernstein's Mark Shmulik wrote that he felt compelled to defend Alphabet, even though he is among the 15% of analysts without a buy rating on the stock.

“Ever since OpenAI launched ChatGPT in late 2022, Google's response looks more like a body builder who's been told his muscles are all show, picking fights and getting beat up,” he wrote. However, “at the point in time when Gen AI answers have gained consumer trust, Google should be best positioned to integrate these results alongside web query results thereby offering consumers the best of both worlds.”

Getting to that point, however, could be lengthy and expensive. “They have the resources and capability to produce something credible, but we don't know if it will be a major growth driver,” said Philip Lawlor, head of market research at Wilshire Indexes.

“If you don't have a credible product, then it becomes about survivability.” 

Tech Chart of the Day

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares have extended a surge to hit the latest in a series of fresh records this year. Seen as one of the primary beneficiaries of artificial intelligence, optimism about new AI processors has helped AMD shares recover from a weak forecast. 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Mar, 10:36 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Rockstar Games faces backlash over GTA 6 development team's mandatory office return
GTA 6
Rockstar Games insider hints at GTA 6 release in early 2025, sparks excitement among fans
Call of Duty
Free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile game set to hit your smartphone on March 21
GTA 6
Shocking size! GTA 6 leak hints at a massive 320GB file! Check how gamers reacted
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak sparks excitement with anticipation of revived fan favourite basketball mini-game

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets