Suniel Shetty launches Waayu food delivery app, says will offer Cheaper food than Zomato, Swiggy

Actor and hotelier Suniel Shetty has unveiled a new food delivery app called Waayu. The app, currently operating in Mumbai, aims to provide customers with affordable, timely, hygienic, and quality food.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 12 2023, 14:03 IST
New Food delivery app
View all Images
Suniel Shetty launches new food delivery app Waayu in Mumbai (Sunil Khandare)

Renowned actor and hotelier Suniel Shetty has launched a new food delivery app called Waayu. The app, currently operating in Mumbai, claims that it will provide customers with affordable, timely, hygienic, and quality food. The new startup venture's USP will be to solve the major bottlenecks faced by restaurants and customers with existing delivery services, such as high commissions, biased reviews, and poor quality of customer support.

The new food delivery platform was launched on Wednesday and already has 25000 mobile downloads. The app aims to take on delivery giants such as Zomato and Swiggy as well as smaller platforms such as EatSure and Box8. So far, Suniel Shetty has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Waayu, and the app aims to revolutionize the food delivery industry by adopting a commission-free model. Founder Anirudha Kotgire stated that the app will initially have a fixed fee deal with restaurants at 1,000 per month per outlet, later It will increase to 2,000 per month.

Waayu, developed by Destek HORECA and supported by industry bodies like AHAR, is a software as a service (SaaS) platform connecting customers with over 1,000 Mumbai restaurants. Participating restaurants, including Bhagat Tarachand, Mahesh Lunch Home, Banana Leaf, and others, will offer competitive prices as Waayu doesn't charge any commission fees.

How to use the Waayu app?

1. Download the app from the Google Play Store or visit waayu.app.

2. Do sign up or log in using your phone number or email address.

3. Enter your location or grant GPS access.

4. Browse restaurants and menus based on cuisine, rating, price, or offers. Select desired dishes and add them to your cart. Customise your order as needed.

5. Review your order, proceed to checkout, and choose a payment method (online or cash on delivery). Apply available coupon codes or discounts.

6. Confirm your order and wait for the restaurant's confirmation message. Track order status and delivery time on the app or website.

7. Receive your order from the delivery executive and rate your experience.

First Published Date: 12 May, 14:03 IST
    Trending Gadgets

