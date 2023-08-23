Home Tech News Surprise! Bluesky to slap rate limits on users as traffic skyrockets

Surprise! Bluesky to slap rate limits on users as traffic skyrockets

Bluesky Social, the decentralized microblogging platform owned by Jack Dorsey, has announced rate limits to maintain stability and security.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 23 2023, 15:31 IST
5 Tech Titans who reacted to Twitter-killer Threads - Jack Dorsey to Elon Musk, check it out
image caption
1/7 On their part, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, posted this note on the Threads app, “Here we go. We have lots of work to do, but we’re looking to build an open, civil place for people to have conversations.” (REUTERS)
Mark Zuckerberg
2/7 At the same time, Meta Platforms CEO, Mark Zuckerberg said, "Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what's on your mind.” (AP)
Elon Musk
3/7 Elon Musk - While Musk did not directly talk about the Threads app, the Twitter chief took a dig at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s comment about how Twitter runs, saying, “It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram.” Musk also responded to a meme with a laughing emoji on Twitter which showed a keyboard with copy-and-paste buttons, implying that Threads was just a copycat of Twitter. (REUTERS)
Jack Dorsey
4/7 Jack Dorsey - The former Twitter CEO and current co-founder of Bluesky Social mocked the similar interface of several Twitter alternatives in a tweet. He wrote, “We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones.” (REUTERS)
Bill Gates
5/7 Bill Gates - Announcing his arrival on the new microblogging platform, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wrote on Threads, “I’m excited to jump into @threadsapp,” while also sharing a GIF of him jumping over a chair. (REUTERS)
image caption
6/7 Carl Pei - Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei has also joined Threads. In his first post, he wrote, “I don’t know if Threads is going to make it or not, but at least it has closed the door for Bluesky.” (Bloomberg)
image caption
7/7 M.G. Siegler - In a tweet, M.G. Siegler, general partner at Google Ventures wrote about Threads, “Sort of strange that Instagram is about to launch Threads to try to eat Twitter just as Retro is starting to eat Instagram Stories…” (Google Ventures)
BlueSky Social
View all Images
Jack Dorsey’s Bluesky Social will impose rate limits on certain actions on the platform. (Bloomberg)

Since Elon Musk's takeover, X (formerly known as Twitter) has undergone a myriad of changes. The introduction of Twitter Blue, imposing temporary restrictions, and rebranding to X are just some of the drastic steps taken by the Tesla and SpaceX CEO. Witnessing this, many users had enough and they've been flocking to other microblogging platforms, namely Instagram's Threads and Jack Dorsey's Bluesky Social. While the former is a rapidly developing platform that is open to everyone, the latter is still in an invite-only phase, but still has hit the headlines recently as a number of celebrities and eminent personalities have joined it.

Seeing record traffic, Bluesky suffered network issues a number of times. In fact, every time Musk announced a change on Twitter, there were a huge number of people leaving the platform. It is believed that they went to other social media platforms and caused the servers of Bluesky at least to slow down considerably. Now, as a result, Bluesky has announced it will impose some restrictions on users in order to maintain the stability of the platform.

Bluesky Social announces rate limits

A TechCrunch report says that the Jack Dorsey-owned Bluesky Social has announced the imposition of rate limits in order to maintain the stability and security of the decentralized microblogging platform. However, the platform emphasized that this move would not impact the user experience. “This update should *not* affect your experience on the service”, Bluesky announced in a post.

The reason behind this move is reportedly an influx of users who seem to have shifted onto the platform after Elon Musk announced that X would be getting rid of the block feature, reiterating his previous belief that “Blocking public posts makes no sense. It needs to be deprecated in favor of a stronger form of mute”.

As per the report, Bluesky on August 19 saw almost 5,616 new user registrations in the last 24 hours, which was a humongous amount compared to just 536 in the previous 24 hours. Due to this surge in traffic, we reported that the platform began to suffer with issues pertaining to load times, and random errors. Bluesky later announced, “Early today, we experienced degraded performance on our server, causing the app to be slow for users, but this is now resolved”.

To counter this issue, Bluesky will be imposing rate limits which will aid in boosting the platform's stability. It will not affect the platform as a whole but only specific actions such as updating the user handle or resetting passwords.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Aug, 15:12 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
bgfdgf_1691331877942
Top 5 ChatGPT tricks to improve workplace productivity
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles
Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets