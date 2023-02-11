Surprise! WhatsApp status revamped; you just got these new features

WhatsApp has added a bunch of new features to make your WhatsApp status so much more useful. The good part is that these updates have started rolling out globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks. Wondering what's coming to your WhatsApp status? Here's everything you need to know.

New WhatsApp Status features

1. Make your WhatsApp status more private

Not every update you share may be appropriate for all your contacts. WhatsApp is now providing you the option to adjust your privacy settings for each post so that you can decide who can see your updates. Your latest choice of audience will be saved and become the default setting for your future posts.

2. Now add voice status

WhatsApp is bringing a new feature that allows you to record and share voice messages, with a maximum length of 30 seconds on your WhatsApp Status. It is said to be a convenient way to share more personal updates, especially if you find it easier to express yourself through speaking rather than writing.

3. Status Reactions

Not just messages, now you will be able to react to status too! WhatsApp added a status reactions feature to provide a quick and easy way to respond to status updates from your friends and close contacts. You just need to swipe up on status and tap on one of eight emojis. This is in addition to the options available such as text, voice messages, stickers, and more.

4. Get a ring for new Status Profile updates

Yes, you can set a ring for status updates too! With the new status profile ring, you'll never miss an update from someone important to you. The ring will appear around your contact's profile picture whenever they share a status update, and will be visible in your chat lists, group participant lists, and contact information.

5. Link Previews on Status

Now, when you post a link on your status, you will automatically see a visual preview of the link's content, just as you would when you send a message, WhatsApp confirmed. These visual previews give your contacts a clearer understanding of the link's content before they click on it.