Swiggy, Domino's, Zomato barred from making online deliveries in certain Delhi areas

Delhi is gearing up to host a major global event, the G20 Summit, on September 9 and 10 at Pragati Maidan. To ensure safety, authorities are implementing some restrictions. One of these restrictions is a temporary ban on food and commercial deliveries from September 8 to 10. It's important to note that this is not a complete lockdown of the state. The Delhi traffic police have informed commuters that bus and metro services will still be available during the G20 Summit, but with some limitations.

"Only New Delhi and NDMC have been included in the controlled zone. Bus services and metro services will be available. The services at Pragati Maidan and Supreme Court metro station will be affected," he said, adding that online delivery of essential services will be allowed, ANI reported.

The impact on Swiggy and Zomato online deliveries is quite big. "But, Swiggy, Domino's food delivery will not be allowed in the New Delhi area," he added.

No Food Delivery Services During G20

During the G20 Summit, commercial deliveries and cloud kitchens will not be allowed for three days in the NDMC area of Delhi. This means that popular food delivery services like Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, and Zepto, among others, will not be able to operate during this time.

It's worth mentioning that these restrictions apply only to New Delhi and the NDMC area. Essential online services will continue, so you can still order essential items for delivery. However, services like Swiggy and Domino's food delivery will not be available in New Delhi during this period.

In addition to food delivery services, commercial deliveries from companies like Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra will also be temporarily banned in the controlled zone.

Essential Services Remain Unaffected

But don't worry, essential services won't be affected. You can still receive medical services, including ambulance transportation, pathology lab services, and sample collection. Postal services will also continue as usual.

Use MapmyIndia App for Navigation

To make it easier for everyone to navigate during this time, the Delhi Traffic Police recommend downloading the indigenous MapmyIndia app. This app will help you find alternative routes and reach your destination smoothly.

So, while there are some restrictions in place for the G20 Summit, essential services and transportation options will still be available to the public.