Techie loses 13 lakh in cyber scam: Know how fraudsters exploited remote access to steal money

A Pune techie recently lost Rs. 13 lakh in a cyber scam. Here's how fraudsters trick victims with remote access and what you can do to protect yourself.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 02 2025, 17:48 IST
Remote access cyber scam
A Pune-based DRDO officer lost 13 lakh in a remote access cyber scam. (Pexels)

A recent cyber scam in Pune has exposed the risks posed by fraudsters who exploit trust to steal money. A 57-year-old technical officer working at a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) facility lost 13 lakh to a remote access scam. The fraudsters used a familiar tactic: posing as bank officials to gain the victim's trust.

The officer received a WhatsApp message from someone claiming to be from a public sector bank. The message informed him that his Know Your Customer (KYC) details were outdated and that his account would be frozen unless he updated them. To make the message seem more credible, the scammers included an attachment. Trusting the message, the officer downloaded the file, which turned out to be a remote access app. Soon after, he started receiving one-time passwords (OTPs), but since he wasn't making any transactions at the time, he dismissed them.

However, within moments, Rs. 12.95 lakh disappeared from his bank account. Realising that he had been scammed, the officer reported the incident to the police. This case serves as a warning of the increasing prevalence of remote access scams, where fraudsters trick victims into downloading malicious apps, giving them full access to their phones. From there, they can transfer money from the victim's account.

These scammers often disguise their actions by using fake reasons, such as KYC updates or unpaid bills, to get people to download harmful apps.

How to protect yourself from such scams:

  • Be wary of unsolicited messages: Do not respond to unknown numbers or emails, especially those asking for personal information or payments.
  • Avoid clicking on links or attachments: Even if the message seems legitimate, avoid downloading files or clicking on any links from unknown sources.

  • Verify the source: Always contact your bank directly using their official contact details to confirm any requests for personal information or payments.
  • Take action quickly: If you suspect a scam, notify your bank immediately, report the incident to the cyber crime cell, and file a complaint with the police.

Staying vigilant can help protect you from falling victim to similar scams.

First Published Date: 02 Jan, 17:48 IST
