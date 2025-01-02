Latest Tech News Tech Tech News WhatsApp Pay now available for All users in India: Here’s how to set up and send money

WhatsApp Pay now available for All users in India: Here’s how to set up and send money

WhatsApp Pay is now available to all users in India. Find out how you can set up and start making seamless UPI payments through the app.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 02 2025, 14:48 IST
Icon
WhatsApp features introduced in 2024: 5 useful features to know
WhatsApp Pay
1/5 WATI: It is an authorized WhatsApp Business Solution Provider that enables companies to automate business communication using chatbots and other cutting-edge technology. A shared inbox is one such unique solution that enables companies to respond to client inquiries instantly and improve client engagement. (Bloomberg)
WhatsApp Pay
2/5 WhatsApp Events: The new Events feature has made it quite easier for users to plan events, track RSVPs, and receive automatic reminders. This feature can be accessed by visiting the group’s information page. Therefore, if you are planning trips, parties or meet-ups with friends and family, you could simply create an event on WhatsApp for all members to receive timely reminders and updates.  (Pixabay)
WhatsApp Pay
3/5 WhatsApp Channel: WhatsApp has made it easier for brands, news organisations, creators, and others to communicate and interact with their audience via Channels. Additionally, it also gave a new medium for users to follow and gain information on their preferred topics, brands, celebrities, and others. Channels have now several accounts across organisations, lifestyle, sports, entertainment, businesses, and news. (REUTERS)
WhatsApp Pay
4/5 Meta AI: Apart from new features, Meta also integrated its new AI assistant, the Meta AI to WhatsApp for text and image generation. It works as a day-to-day companion for users and helps solve user queries effortlessly. It also generates AI stickers for enhanced and personalised communication. (MINT_PRINT)
WhatsApp Pay
5/5 Photos into stickers: WhatsApp also announced another intuitive feature where users can transform photos into stickers. There are several other exciting features such as new GIPHY stickers,  audio transcriptions, and more which make WhatsApp more than just an instant messaging app.  (Bloomberg)
WhatsApp Pay
icon View all Images
WhatsApp Pay is now available to all Indian users after the NPCI lifted user restrictions. (WhatsApp)

WhatsApp Pay, a UPI-powered payment service, has officially expanded its availability to all Indian users. Previously, the service was restricted due to user limits imposed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), but this barrier has now been lifted. WhatsApp Pay can now be used by anyone in India after the NPCI relaxed its restrictions.

For the last two years, WhatsApp Pay has been restricted to a maximum of 100 million users. The NPCI had imposed this limit to ensure the service's security and smooth performance. However, with the new development, WhatsApp Pay can now offer UPI services to all users in India.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: Top 50 Happy New Year 2025 Quotes, Messages and Wishes to Share on WhatsApp

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

“We are pleased to announce that WhatsApp Pay can now offer UPI services to all its users in India,” the NPCI said in a press release. With this move, WhatsApp users can now send and receive money directly through the app, offering the same convenience as other UPI services. WhatsApp Pay allows users to send and receive money directly through the app, making transactions seamless without the need to exit the platform. Similar to other UPI-enabled apps, users can send money requests or transfer money to contacts using various UPI apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm.

Meanwhile, the NPCI has delayed its plan to impose a 30 percent market share cap on UPI players, offering relief to companies like PhonePe, which currently holds over 47 percent of the market share. The new deadline for the cap is set for December 2026, giving companies more time to adapt to the new regulations.

Also read: Free Fire India to launch in New Year 2025: What Fans Can Expect

How to Set Up WhatsApp Pay:

  1. Open WhatsApp.
  2. Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner.
  3. Select “Your Payments.”
  4. Tap “Add Payment Method.”
  5. Accept the payment terms and click “Accept.”

Also read: WhatsApp Web to soon help users detect misleading Information with the ‘Reverse Image Search' feature

How to Send Money:

  1. Start a chat with the recipient.
  2. Tap the symbol in the bottom-right corner.
  3. Enter the amount you want to send.
  4. Use your UPI PIN to confirm the transaction.
  5. The payment will be confirmed via a message.

With these simple steps, users can now easily access WhatsApp Pay and begin sending and receiving money directly through the app.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Jan, 14:47 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

Alleged GTA 6 footage and image leak from Rockstar Games offices sparks online buzz
GTA 6

GTA 6 leak sparks buzz: New video may premiere on YouTube soon, claims insider
Key gaming events to watch for in 2025

GTA 6, Nintendo's new console, and more: Key gaming events to watch for in 2025
GTA 6

GTA 6 leak sparks buzz as Rockstar Games faces another breach, old documents surface online
Squid Game’s Red Light Green Light challenge

Google brings Squid Game’s Red Light, Green Light challenge to search: Here’s how to play

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets