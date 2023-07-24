Home Tech News Telegram unveils exciting Instagram-like stories. Is it for you? Find out

Telegram unveils exciting Instagram-like stories. Is it for you? Find out

Telegram introduces stories. It allows image and video sharing with disappearing content and customisable privacy controls.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 24 2023, 18:26 IST
Telegram Emoji Statuses, Infinite Reactions rolled out; know how to use
Telegram Infinite Reactions
1/5 Telegram update: Infinite Reactions- All Telegram users now have access to dozens of reactions – including those that were previously only available with Telegram Premium. It can be known that the reactions you use frequently will show up at the top. The app further informed that premium users can pick reactions from an infinite selection of custom emoji. They can now even attach up to 3 reactions per message. Also, these changes to reactions are currently available in groups and 1-on-1 chats. Group admins can control whether custom reactions may be used in their groups. (Telegram)
image caption
2/5 Telegram Update: Emoji Statuses- Premium users can now add an animated emoji status that is displayed next to their name - to quickly let everyone know how they are feeling or what they are doing. This custom status takes the place of your Premium Badge in the chat list, in your profile and in groups. You can set one of 7 standard statuses that change their color to match different Telegram themes – or choose from an infinite number of custom emoji. Popular suggestions for working, sleeping, traveling and more will be shown at the top. All you will have to do is tap the Premium badge at the top of your chat list or go to Settings to change your status. Press and hold an emoji to set a status for a specific duration. Also, anyone can use Telegram's open emoji platform to upload custom packs with unique art styles and characters for Telegram Premium users. (Telegram)
image caption
3/5 Telegram Update: Improved Login Flow- Users who log out and log back in frequently can now receive login codes through their email address or using Sign in with Apple or Sign in with Google. Signing up or logging in to Telegram on iOS is now even more easy with new interfaces and animations that are already known to the Android users. (Telegram)
image caption
4/5 Telegram Update: Prioritize Downloads on Android- Media and files that are actively downloading can be managed in the 'Downloads' tab of Search or by tapping the Downloads Android icon that appears in your chat list. You can now press and hold any items in the list to reorder them and change their priority – downloading the top file first. This feature was already available on iOS – press and hold an item in the Downloads iOS list and select 'Prioritize Download'. (Telegram)
image caption
5/5 Telegram Update: Android Goodies- Telegram has added new animations for opening, closing and changing media on Android. Those on Android 13 or newer can choose a thematic Telegram icon that will automatically match your phone's dark mode settings and accent color. (Telegram)
Telegram
View all Images
Telegram launches new stories feature, but it is for Its premium users. (Bloomberg)

Good news for Telegram users! The popular messaging app has launched a cool new feature called "Stories," similar to what you've seen on Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, and WhatsApp. This feature allows you to share fun images and videos with your friends. However, there is a twist. Only premium subscribers will get access.

What's the buzz about Telegram stories?

Telegram's Stories are displayed in a neat bar at the top of your screen, just like on Instagram, but they won't take up too much space. Do note that they will disappear after a certain time! You can also add links and captions to your stories, tag your friends, and even comment on or react to their stories.

Choose how long your stories stay

One exciting thing about Telegram Stories is that you can choose how long they stay visible according to Techlusive. If you're a Premium subscriber, you get to pick from four options: 6 hours, 12 hours, 24 hours, or 48 hours. So, you have more control over how long your stories stick around!

Keep your stories private

But that's not all - Telegram also cares about your privacy. You can create different lists of contacts and choose which stories you want to share with specific groups of people. And if there's someone you don't want to see your stories, you can add them to the 'Hidden' list in the 'Contacts' section.

Premium subscribers can create lists with different contacts, which means you get to decide who gets to see your stories. You can even hide your stories from specific people by adding them to the "Hidden" list in your "Contacts" section.

Exclusive for Premium users

Now, you might be wondering about the cost. Currently, only Premium subscribers can post stories, and the subscription fee for Telegram Premium is 319 per month. But here's a money-saving tip - you can go for the annual subscription and pay 2,399 for a whole year of awesome features, and can enjoy this fun in a new way to connect with your friends!

It is not sure if the Stories feature will become available for free for users in the near future, as it is with most platforms, but let's keep our fingers crossed.

So, if you are a Premium user, start creating your Stories and share the fun with your friends. And if you are not, stay tuned for more updates - who knows, Stories might become available for everyone soon.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Jul, 18:26 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets