Telegram unveils exciting Instagram-like stories. Is it for you? Find out

Good news for Telegram users! The popular messaging app has launched a cool new feature called "Stories," similar to what you've seen on Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, and WhatsApp. This feature allows you to share fun images and videos with your friends. However, there is a twist. Only premium subscribers will get access.

What's the buzz about Telegram stories?

Telegram's Stories are displayed in a neat bar at the top of your screen, just like on Instagram, but they won't take up too much space. Do note that they will disappear after a certain time! You can also add links and captions to your stories, tag your friends, and even comment on or react to their stories.

Choose how long your stories stay

One exciting thing about Telegram Stories is that you can choose how long they stay visible according to Techlusive. If you're a Premium subscriber, you get to pick from four options: 6 hours, 12 hours, 24 hours, or 48 hours. So, you have more control over how long your stories stick around!

Keep your stories private

But that's not all - Telegram also cares about your privacy. You can create different lists of contacts and choose which stories you want to share with specific groups of people. And if there's someone you don't want to see your stories, you can add them to the 'Hidden' list in the 'Contacts' section.

Exclusive for Premium users

Now, you might be wondering about the cost. Currently, only Premium subscribers can post stories, and the subscription fee for Telegram Premium is ₹319 per month. But here's a money-saving tip - you can go for the annual subscription and pay ₹2,399 for a whole year of awesome features, and can enjoy this fun in a new way to connect with your friends!

It is not sure if the Stories feature will become available for free for users in the near future, as it is with most platforms, but let's keep our fingers crossed.

So, if you are a Premium user, start creating your Stories and share the fun with your friends. And if you are not, stay tuned for more updates - who knows, Stories might become available for everyone soon.