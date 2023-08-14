The 5 best AI books recommended by ChatGPT

The increasing dependency on AI tools, particularly generative AI, is due to their easy-to-use capabilities and reliability. Ever since we came across AI chatbots, both the productivity and efficiency of output have improved significantly. Therefore, it is imperative that we learn and educate ourselves about this emerging technology that may soon play a big role in our lives. So, we asked ChatGPT, the pioneering chatbot in this space, about the best books on AI that everyone should be reading. And its suggestion was fascinating. Let us take a look.

Best AI books

Artificial Intelligence: A Modern Approach by Stuart Russell and Peter Norvig:

As per ChatGPT's recommendation, the book gives a brief introduction to the field of AI. It has various topics ranging from machine learning, NLP, robotics and more. It is recommended for beginners as well as advanced AI enthusiasts. The book covers the latest research and developments in AI. Universities and institutions around the world use this book as a textbook. No matter if you're a student, researcher, or professional in the field of artificial intelligence, this book will help you clear out various concepts about AI.

Superintelligence: Paths, Dangers, Strategies by Nick Bostrom

This book thoroughly discusses the impact of artificial superintelligence on humanity in future. The author defines AI capabilities to be superior to any human brain in every field, including scientific creativity. It also mentions the risk of AI and how it can threaten humanity along with its use for malicious activities.

Deep Learning by Ian Goodfellow, Yoshua Bengio, and Aaron Courville

ChatGPT describes this book as one of the leading books on deep learning. It explains the concepts of deep learning and neural networks. it includes both theoretical and practical knowledge of deep learning along with mathematical ideas and techniques. It also provides examples of real-world scenarios to convey how deep learning may be used to solve a variety of problems.

Human Compatible: Artificial Intelligence and the Problem of Control by Stuart Russell

This book covers the potential risk as well as benefits of AI systems. It explains the ethics and safety usage of AI. The book is quite technical and includes the ethical utilization of technology. ChatGPT recommends the book for those who want to study the technical aspects of AI.

Prediction Machines: The Simple Economics of Artificial Intelligence by Ajay Agrawal, Joshua Gans, and Avi Goldfarb

This covers the economic aspects of artificial intelligence. It explains how decision-making will change with the help of AI and how businesses can take advantage of its capabilities. This book would be perfect for those who are in business and getting started with integrating AI tools or want to experiment.

ChatGPT suggests that the above-mentioned books have a variety of AI-related topics, that will give learners the knowledge of fundamental concepts of ethical considerations, deep learning techniques, and the economic implications of AI.