The biggest planet in the Universe? Scientist reveals the answer, but it will surprise you

Want to know what is the biggest planet in the universe? Surprisingly, there is more than just one candidate and a scientist explains the reason why that is.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 29 2023, 10:14 IST
Jupiter is the biggest planet in the solar system. Now, know if we have identified the biggest planet in the universe. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS)
Jupiter is the biggest planet in the solar system. Now, know if we have identified the biggest planet in the universe. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS)

In our solar system, we are aware that Jupiter is the biggest planet due to its size and mass however, beyond that there are several other planets that are far bigger. Unfortunately, under the current state of things, we cannot say for sure that there is one specific planet that is the biggest. In fact, there are several candidates there. The reason behind that is the uncertainty regarding their sizes and how we define a planet. Check out what Thayne Currie, an associate professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Texas, San Antonio said.

What is the biggest planet in the universe?

According to a Space.com report, Currie says that the largest planet ever known is called ROXs 42Bb. The size of the planet depends on numerous factors, however, planet ROXs 42Bb is known as the largest gas giant and its mass is 9 times that of Jupiter. The planet is located 460 light-years from Earth. Additionally, its radius is about 2.5 times larger than Jupiter's radius. The data of planet ROXs 42Bb was collected with the help of the Keck Space Telescope in 2013. However, Currie also has doubts about the planet being the largest due to other planets present with the same size or even larger.

Currie said, “There are a couple of planets that are actually protoplanets, so they're still being assembled. I would suspect those are actually larger.” He further talked about two protoplanets that orbit the star named PDS 70 located about 370 light-years from Earth that are two times larger than Jupiter. Planet HAT-P-67 also comes in the race as the largest planet since its radius is two times larger than that of Jupiter which is similar to ROXs 42Bb.

There are various ways through which scientists measure the biggest planet present in the universe due to different measurements and methodologies due to which uncertainty arises. As of now, there is no permanent way of measuring the size of a planet, therefore, their characteristics are measured based on their brightness and patterns in the wavelengths of light, Space.com reported.

The uncertainty arises from direct imaging and surmising the size from data. While the Keck Space Telescope imaging is direct, it adds virtual proof, for others, the size is surmised from a variety of indirect data. The size is inferred from the light that they are giving off including "brightness and patterns in the wavelengths".

So, what is the biggest planet in the Universe? Just track this space for more.

First Published Date: 29 Nov, 10:02 IST
