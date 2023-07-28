Home Tech News The Consequences for Tech Whistleblowers: ‘People Come After You’

The Consequences for Tech Whistleblowers: ‘People Come After You’

Two women who publicly spoke out against their employers reflect on what happened after.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Jul 28 2023, 07:31 IST
Safiya Noble, Ifeoma Ozoma and Timnit Gebru
Safiya Noble, Ifeoma Ozoma and Timnit Gebru (Bloomberg)
Safiya Noble, Ifeoma Ozoma and Timnit Gebru
Safiya Noble, Ifeoma Ozoma and Timnit Gebru (Bloomberg)

Ifeoma Ozoma was ousted from her role at Pinterest Inc. due to what she said was retaliation for speaking out about pay equity disparities. The experience didn't just cost her a job. She ended up leaving Silicon Valley entirely.

For the latest episode of The Circuit With Emily Chang, I interviewed Ozoma on her farm in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Joining us there was Timnit Gebru, a former Google employee who left in 2020 after co-authoring a paper about the dangers of generative artificial intelligence, and Safiya Noble, author of Algorithms of Oppression.

The loss of employment wasn't the end for Gebru and Ozoma, they said. “You have stalkers,” Gebru said. “People come after you.”

For Ozoma, the abuse started before she even left Pinterest. Ozoma, who is Black, said she advocated against White supremacy content on the site, which led to her being doxxed by a White male colleague who published her contact information online. She said she was then subjected to a barrage of online harassment. Pinterest said it's taken steps to improve its culture.

Some have referred to tech critics like Ozoma, Gebru and Noble as Luddites, but Ozoma said that couldn't be farther from the truth. “We're not anti-technology. My entire career was at Google, Facebook, Pinterest,” Ozoma said. “We are pro-human dignity.”

Ozoma went on to write the Tech Workers Handbook, a resource that offers counsel and tips for tech workers who are considering blowing the whistle on their employers. She also helped pass the Silenced No More Act in California and Washington state, which helps protect workers who speak out about harassment and discrimination.

All three women said their biggest concern now is AI. Not the sort of apocalyptic scenario popular among some in the Valley. This narrative, they said, distracts from problems that already exist today in areas like health care, lending and surveillance. “Surveillance in ways that people can't opt out of and people can't defend themselves from,” Ozoma said.

Gebru added: “We're talking about people not getting a mortgage, people not getting care, people being sentenced.”

“One of the things that people feel about what's happening with tech is that it's totalizing: These are the technologies that we have, they're here now, there's nothing we can do,” said Noble. “People who lived in the Americas during the time of the period of enslavement also got up every day and got their kids ready for school.”

This episode of The Circuit With Emily Chang premieres Thursday, July 27, at 8 p.m. in New York on the Bloomberg app and Bloomberg.com and on Bloomberg Television at 10 p.m. Check out The Circuit podcast for extended conversations.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Jul, 07:31 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets