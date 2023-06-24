Home Tech News The enigma behind the Geminid Meteor shower unravelled

The enigma behind the Geminid Meteor shower unravelled

NASA revealed intriguing insights on creation of Geminid meteor stream

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 24 2023, 20:37 IST
Geminid
The parent body of the Geminids is a solid asteroid named 3200 Phaethon (Twitter)
Geminid
The parent body of the Geminids is a solid asteroid named 3200 Phaethon (Twitter)

Recent findings have shed light on the mysterious origins of the annual Geminid meteor shower. In a NASA blog post on June 14, 2023, Desiree Apodaca from the Goddard Space Flight Center revealed intriguing insights suggesting that a high-speed collision or a gaseous explosion could be responsible for creating the Geminid meteor stream.

Unlike other meteor showers such as the Delta Aquariids or the Perseids, which are caused by debris from icy comets orbiting the sun, the Geminid meteors have a different source.For several decades, scientists have known that the parent body of the Geminids is not a fragile comet but a solid asteroid named 3200 Phaethon, as EarthSky reported. The behavior of Phaethon is peculiar.

While most asteroids do not exhibit such characteristics, Phaethon, as it passes by the sun, displays temperature-driven activity, adding to the mystery surrounding its ability to generate a meteor shower.

New evidence has emerged from the Parker Solar Probe, a mission focused on studying the sun from close proximity. During its orbit, the spacecraft encounters clouds of dust grains from asteroid Phaethon, resulting in high-speed impacts that create unique electrical signals known as plasma clouds. NASA explains that these impact clouds generate distinctive electrical signals that are detected by multiple sensors on the probe's FIELDS instrument, which measures electric and magnetic fields near the sun.

Utilizing data from the Parker Solar Probe, scientists conducted simulations of various formation scenarios for the Geminid meteor stream. Their observations indicated that the most fitting explanation for the phenomenon was a violent event, such as an impact with asteroid Phaethon or a sudden gas explosion. By analyzing the data, the researchers determined that the violent scenario best aligned with their observations.

In summary, the Parker Solar Probe's data has played a crucial role in unraveling the enigma behind the Geminid meteor shower. It suggests that a violent event on asteroid Phaethon is the most probable cause of this spectacular celestial event.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Jun, 20:36 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Good news for gamers! Microsoft vows to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Sony PlayStation consoles
Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets