    The Romantics OTT release: Know where to watch docu-series on Yash Raj Chopra online

    Docu-series on Yash Raj Chopra’s filmmaking career and his legacy, The Romantics OTT release is here. Know where to watch it online.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 15 2023, 15:55 IST
    The Romantics
    All you need to know about The Romantics OTT release. Find out where you can watch the docu-series online. (Netflix)
    The Romantics
    All you need to know about The Romantics OTT release. Find out where you can watch the docu-series online. (Netflix)

    If you are someone who grew up in India and watched Hindi films, even infrequently, you would have come across at least one movie under the YRF banner. The production house was founded in 1970 and was brought to limelight by famous director Yash Raj Chopra. Throughout those times, he has directed films that have shaped the careers of many modern superstars including Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and many others. And today, his son Aditya Chopra continues the tradition. But what has been the journey of this legendary studio and how did it capture the essence of human emotions for decades. That is what this docu-series aims to uncover and if you too have been smitten by any of these movies, then you have to watch The Romantics OTT release. Know where you can watch the series online.

    The Romantics OTT release: Details

    The series is made in a documentary format and covers the entire filmography of Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra. The makers have also extensively interviewed Aditya Chopra, the current head of the Yash Raj Films banner, for the series, something he usually never does. Apart from him,35 other Bollywood stars have also been interviewed for the series including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Juhi Chawla, Rani Mukerji and more. The series has been made by the same people who created the Indian Matchmaking series on Netflix.

    The docu-series focuses on how Yash Raj Chopra began his directing career and eventually established himself in the industry and made a name for his iconic style of direction. It also covers how Aditya Chopra took the reins and continued the tradition of coming up with movies that become household names.

    Smriti Mundhra, the director of the series said in an interview to PTI, “Films that came from the studio really reflected so much of what was happening in India over various periods of time. It felt like a good lens. There are many different ways to tell the story of Indian cinema and Hindi cinema, but this was just one lens that was rich and layered”.

    The trailer of the series was uploaded on YouTube and it has fetched 38 million views in just two weeks. It has also garnered 41,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments.

    The Romantics OTT release: Where to watch

    The series was released on Netflix on February 14, and can be streamed on the platform right now. Just make sure you have a subscription to the platform. The cheapest subscription comes at Rs. 149 a month through which you can watch all the platform's content on any mobile device.

    First Published Date: 15 Feb, 15:55 IST
