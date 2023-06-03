Home Tech News This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message

FireTexts is an AI-powered mobile app that claims to generate the perfect text message for all occasions. It is powered by ChatGPT’s GPT-4. Check details.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 03 2023, 11:56 IST
FireTexts is available on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
We have all been in that situation where we have to draft a message either wishing someone or conveying important information and we struggle with what could be the best way of saying it. Then comes typing and a lot of deleting over and over till we finally manage to muster up something decent half an hour later. But those were the struggles of 2022. In 2023, we have artificial intelligence! And now, using the same generative AI technology, there is an app called FireTexts that claims it can generate the perfect text message for all occasions for you. Let us take a closer look.

The FireTexts app has been built by AltGrowth and this is their only app so far. According to their official website, the app uses GPT-4 technology, which also powers ChatGPT, to give the app its generative capabilities. As a result, you just have to give it a small prompt on the topic you want it to write a message on and it will duly deliver.

How the FireTexts app works

The app is about 10 MB in size, so it will not occupy a lot of space on your phone. It is available on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The app is free to download but there is a premium version of the app that can be subscribed to as well. First, we will go over the free features, and then we will explain the subscription pricing and the premium features.

In the free version, you can select from five different options including Birthday, Thank You, Love, Missing You, and Casual Chat. You also get an option for custom topics, but that has been included in the premium subscription.

Once you have selected the topic, you have to pick the tone of the message between Funny and Casual. You get four more tones in the premium version. After selecting the tone, you have to add the context. This is where you can add the details of the message and give the context to the AI. Once done, AI will generate a text message that you can copy and paste to your preferred messaging platform.

FireTexts premium subscription

The app also has monthly and yearly premium subscription plans. The monthly subscription charges Rs. 390 while the yearly plan comes at Rs. 2400. Both subscriptions give you unlimited crafted and saved texts, access to all premium features, and customizable occasions and emotions. You can also cancel it at any time you want to stop the subscription.

First Published Date: 03 Jun, 11:56 IST
