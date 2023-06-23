Home Tech News This cool AI tool by Google can generate music; Know all about MusicLM

This cool AI tool by Google can generate music; Know all about MusicLM

Google MusicLM is an AI music generator that can create tracks just based on a written prompt. Check how it works.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 23 2023, 13:36 IST
If you watched the Google I/O event on May 10, then you would have noticed that just before the keynote session, a DJ played some really catchy beats that many attending the event tapped their shoes to. One cool thing about that music was that it was not created by any human. Instead, the music was produced entirely by Google's new AI platform called MusicLM. This tool is not yet out in public but it is available to be tried out in Google Lab's AI Test Kitchen. Let us take a look at what it is all about.

Google MusicLM: AI music-generating tool

Google first announced MusicLM in January 2023. This unique audio generation platform creates music as a hierarchical sequence-to-sequence modeling task. The model has been trained on a huge data library where music files have been described piece by piece to help the AI develop an understanding of what is being asked of it. So, all the user needs to do is give a descriptive prompt of the kind of music they'd like to generate and the platform does the rest.

Announcing it, Google said in a blog post, “We demonstrate that MusicLM can be conditioned on both text and a melody in that it can transform whistled and hummed melodies according to the style described in a text caption”.

How to sign up for MusicLM

Before you use the AI music-generating tool, you first have to sign up for the platform. The good news is, starting May 10, Google has made it available for people to sign up with just a few steps.

First, you have to go to Google's AI Test Kitchen or Google Labs and then provide your details to sign up for the service. Once done, you can move on to creating your own music. Just do note, the service is not available in all countries, so if it is not available in your region, you will have to wait till it becomes available.

How does MusicLM work

Once you reach the home page of the platform, simply go to the text field and enter your prompt. Make sure to add something descriptive to create music that matches exactly what you are looking for.

For example, you can write something like “fast-paced, and upbeat, with a catchy electric guitar riff, repetitive and easy to remember but with some unusual sounds, like cymbal crashes or drum rolls”. The clearer your prompt is, chances are higher you will get something closer to your liking.

And that's it. The AI will take care of the rest. The music created is available at 24 kHz and stays consistent for a couple of minutes.

First Published Date: 23 Jun, 13:36 IST
