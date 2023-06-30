This new generative AI feature on Google Sheets can help you organize your projects; Know how it works

Google Sheets has introduced a new AI-powered productive feature called "Help me organise". This feature, part of Workspace Labs' Duet AI, was announced at Google I/O 2023. These templates use generative AI to suggest and create table templates for Google Sheets, and can be used for things like planning projects, managing budgets, or organising events. Know how this AI tool works.

Help me organise feature

With the "Help me organise" feature, users can input prompts for Google Sheets, and the AI will generate tables based on their needs. Users can then customise the generated table according to their preferences. This feature is especially useful for complex tracking and organisation tasks, as it can suggest factors that users might not have considered before. For example, it can help users create a trip planner or a task tracker.

The rollout of this feature has begun, and it is gradually being released to trusted testers in Google's Workspace Labs program. Google Sheets is a suitable platform for integrating AI due to its challenging use cases. Google has been actively promoting generative AI in the Google Workspace with Duet AI to enhance creativity.

Apart from Google Sheets, other Google Workspace apps are also receiving AI-powered features. For instance, image generation using models like Image is being introduced to Google Slides after the initial announcement. Additionally, there is already a "Help me write '' feature in Gmail and Google Docs, though it's currently available only on the web and not on mobile devices.

Earlier this year, Google made generative AI services based on Vertex AI, its machine learning platform as a service (ML PaaS), generally available. This allows enterprises and organisations to integrate the platform's capabilities into their applications.

Microsoft has also incorporated similar AI features into its Office suite, including Word, Teams, and Outlook. This move has led to competition in the world of productivity software between Google and Microsoft, with Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella, describing AI-assisted search as a new paradigm that could challenge Google's position.