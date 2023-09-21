This shocking Elon Musk comment sparked a new record for Jack Dorsey-led Bluesky

Bluesky is a decentralized social app that was launched this year as an alternative to X (formerly Twitter). The app was co-founded by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Notably, since Musk's takeover of Twitter, whenever he says something shocking, it sparks an exodus of users from his platform to rivals like Bluesky. This has happened again. The app on September 19, 2023, saw a massive spike in new user signup after Musk made a shocking comment about making X a paid-only app for everyone. It immediately saw Bluesky log a fantastic new record of the most signups in a day on the portal. While it is not clear what caused the increase in users in a single day, but the comment might have had an impact on users' minds. Know how many new users joined X competitor Bluesky.

Bluesky new users count

In a live broadcast with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Elon Musk talked about his proposal to introduce a "small monthly charge" for the X app users. Just a day after the interview, the X alternative app saw a doubling in the number of new users. According to a Mashable India report, on Tuesday, more than 42000 new users joined the invitation app which marked the highest per day users signup - new record. According to Bluesky Stats, the app has now 1,163,287 registered users.

As per reports, Bluesky has up to 20,000 new signups per day but after the comment, the signup doubled in a single day which is massive for a relatively new app. Jack Dorsey and the app CEO Jay Graber are the major figures at Bluesky and some reports indicate that Musk may also have invested $13 million in the app.

While the X app is going through various changes, Musk has to deal with various challenges along the way as the app never leaves the headlines for being controversial. Having said that, X user base is still going strong after the rebranding exercise from Twitter to X. However, if Musk continues to "sabotage" X every time he opens his mouth to speak about his portal, subscriber numbers receding may well turn into a full-on exodus.