Icon
Home Tech News This shocking Elon Musk comment sparked a new record for Jack Dorsey-led Bluesky

This shocking Elon Musk comment sparked a new record for Jack Dorsey-led Bluesky

Bluesky new user signups skyrocketed and created a new record on the day X owner Elon Musk said he wants to make X app paid for all users.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 21 2023, 15:47 IST
Icon
5 Tech Titans who reacted to Twitter-killer Threads - Jack Dorsey to Elon Musk, check it out
image caption
1/7 On their part, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, posted this note on the Threads app, “Here we go. We have lots of work to do, but we’re looking to build an open, civil place for people to have conversations.” (REUTERS)
Elon Musk saying he wants to charge all users on X came as a windfall for Jack Dorsey-led Bluesky. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
2/7 At the same time, Meta Platforms CEO, Mark Zuckerberg said, "Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what's on your mind.” (AP)
Elon Musk saying he wants to charge all users on X came as a windfall for Jack Dorsey-led Bluesky. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
3/7 Elon Musk - While Musk did not directly talk about the Threads app, the Twitter chief took a dig at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s comment about how Twitter runs, saying, “It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram.” Musk also responded to a meme with a laughing emoji on Twitter which showed a keyboard with copy-and-paste buttons, implying that Threads was just a copycat of Twitter. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk saying he wants to charge all users on X came as a windfall for Jack Dorsey-led Bluesky. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
4/7 Jack Dorsey - The former Twitter CEO and current co-founder of Bluesky Social mocked the similar interface of several Twitter alternatives in a tweet. He wrote, “We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones.” (REUTERS)
Elon Musk saying he wants to charge all users on X came as a windfall for Jack Dorsey-led Bluesky. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
5/7 Bill Gates - Announcing his arrival on the new microblogging platform, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wrote on Threads, “I’m excited to jump into @threadsapp,” while also sharing a GIF of him jumping over a chair. (REUTERS)
image caption
6/7 Carl Pei - Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei has also joined Threads. In his first post, he wrote, “I don’t know if Threads is going to make it or not, but at least it has closed the door for Bluesky.” (Bloomberg)
image caption
7/7 M.G. Siegler - In a tweet, M.G. Siegler, general partner at Google Ventures wrote about Threads, “Sort of strange that Instagram is about to launch Threads to try to eat Twitter just as Retro is starting to eat Instagram Stories…” (Google Ventures)
Elon Musk saying he wants to charge all users on X came as a windfall for Jack Dorsey-led Bluesky. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
View all Images
Elon Musk saying he wants to charge all users on X came as a windfall for Jack Dorsey-led Bluesky. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (AP)

Bluesky is a decentralized social app that was launched this year as an alternative to X (formerly Twitter). The app was co-founded by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Notably, since Musk's takeover of Twitter, whenever he says something shocking, it sparks an exodus of users from his platform to rivals like Bluesky. This has happened again. The app on September 19, 2023, saw a massive spike in new user signup after Musk made a shocking comment about making X a paid-only app for everyone. It immediately saw Bluesky log a fantastic new record of the most signups in a day on the portal. While it is not clear what caused the increase in users in a single day, but the comment might have had an impact on users' minds. Know how many new users joined X competitor Bluesky.

Bluesky new users count

In a live broadcast with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Elon Musk talked about his proposal to introduce a "small monthly charge" for the X app users. Just a day after the interview, the X alternative app saw a doubling in the number of new users. According to a Mashable India report, on Tuesday, more than 42000 new users joined the invitation app which marked the highest per day users signup - new record. According to Bluesky Stats, the app has now 1,163,287 registered users.

As per reports, Bluesky has up to 20,000 new signups per day but after the comment, the signup doubled in a single day which is massive for a relatively new app. Jack Dorsey and the app CEO Jay Graber are the major figures at Bluesky and some reports indicate that Musk may also have invested $13 million in the app.

While the X app is going through various changes, Musk has to deal with various challenges along the way as the app never leaves the headlines for being controversial. Having said that, X user base is still going strong after the rebranding exercise from Twitter to X. However, if Musk continues to "sabotage" X every time he opens his mouth to speak about his portal, subscriber numbers receding may well turn into a full-on exodus.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Sep, 14:32 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6: Nefarious things players can do to earn money in Grand Theft Auto 6
Starfield
Starfield becomes Bethesda’s biggest ever launch with 10 million players
Xbox Series X
Biggest leak in Xbox history reveals digital Xbox Series X, next-gen console, games, and more
Microsoft
Microsoft Mistakenly Posts Secret Game Plans to Government Site
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon