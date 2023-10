Threads API is in works, deets inside

On Saturday, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced that the company is planning to come up with a Threads application programming interface (API).

This will help developers to create different apps and experiences around Threads, TechCrunch reported.

"We're working on it. My concern is that it'll mean a lot more publisher content and not much more creator content, but it still seems like something we need to get done," Mosseri said in an Instagram post.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Recently Meta shared that Threads has reached 100 million monthly active users. An API and a third-party app ecosystem won't necessarily push that number forward, but it will give ways for people to explore the network in alternative ways.

Mark Zuckerberg launched Threads in July as a Twitter competitor. However, a few weeks after its launch, reports had surfaced that Threads lost more than half of its subscribers.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!