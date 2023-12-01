Threads finally rolls out keyword search feature for everyone; will support all languages

Threads, the Instagram-powered text-based social media platform, has been receiving regular updates for a while, adding new features to the platform. Some of these features were frequent requests from users, and finally getting them has been a big delight to the user base. Now, adding another massively requested feature, Threads has finally rolled out keyword search globally, with support for all languages. This feature was earlier being tested in some English and Spanish-speaking regions, but now it has been expanded to all users.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, posted on Threads announcing the feature. He said, “Today, we're expanding keyword search everywhere Threads is available. This feature is supported in all languages – we hope this makes it easier to find and join conversations you're interested in. More improvements are coming to search soon”.

Threads finally gets keyword search

Keyword searches, alongside hashtag searches have been the most requested feature on Threads. Users have requested this feature to improve the discoverability of content and users as well as finding topics of interest easily.

Mosseri mentioned that more improvements will soon be added to the keyword search feature. While we do not know what they might be, it could be advanced search metrics like those on X (formerly Twitter), that allow you to look for multiple keywords as well as search for posts in a specific period.

Despite adding the keyword search feature, Threads continues to keep a tight leash on inappropriate keywords including offensive, discriminatory, and sexually explicit words. These keywords will not show any results.

Last month, Threads rolled out a feature that allows users to separately delete their Threads account without it affecting their Instagram account. This changed the situation from earlier, where once a Threads account was activated, it could not be deactivated unless the Instagram account associated with it was also deactivated.

Alongside, Mosseri also announced that users will soon be able to opt out of the feature that shows Threads posts on Instagram and Facebook. He said, “We recently introduced a feature that makes it easy for people to see Threads posts directly on Facebook and Instagram, to help expand your audience and grow your reach. We heard feedback that you want more control over the experience, so we're rolling out a way to opt out of being featured outside Threads in Settings → Privacy”.