Icon
Home Tech News Threads finally rolls out keyword search feature for everyone; will support all languages

Threads finally rolls out keyword search feature for everyone; will support all languages

After testing the feature in a limited region, Threads has announced that keyword search is now available for all users globally and the feature will support all languages. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 01 2023, 10:54 IST
Icon
Threads
Threads has now globally released the keyword search feature allowing users to search for any topic directly through the search page. This feature will be available in all languages. (REUTERS)
Threads
Threads has now globally released the keyword search feature allowing users to search for any topic directly through the search page. This feature will be available in all languages. (REUTERS)

Threads, the Instagram-powered text-based social media platform, has been receiving regular updates for a while, adding new features to the platform. Some of these features were frequent requests from users, and finally getting them has been a big delight to the user base. Now, adding another massively requested feature, Threads has finally rolled out keyword search globally, with support for all languages. This feature was earlier being tested in some English and Spanish-speaking regions, but now it has been expanded to all users.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, posted on Threads announcing the feature. He said, “Today, we're expanding keyword search everywhere Threads is available. This feature is supported in all languages – we hope this makes it easier to find and join conversations you're interested in. More improvements are coming to search soon”.

Threads finally gets keyword search

Keyword searches, alongside hashtag searches have been the most requested feature on Threads. Users have requested this feature to improve the discoverability of content and users as well as finding topics of interest easily.

Mosseri mentioned that more improvements will soon be added to the keyword search feature. While we do not know what they might be, it could be advanced search metrics like those on X (formerly Twitter), that allow you to look for multiple keywords as well as search for posts in a specific period.

Despite adding the keyword search feature, Threads continues to keep a tight leash on inappropriate keywords including offensive, discriminatory, and sexually explicit words. These keywords will not show any results.

Last month, Threads rolled out a feature that allows users to separately delete their Threads account without it affecting their Instagram account. This changed the situation from earlier, where once a Threads account was activated, it could not be deactivated unless the Instagram account associated with it was also deactivated.

Alongside, Mosseri also announced that users will soon be able to opt out of the feature that shows Threads posts on Instagram and Facebook. He said, “We recently introduced a feature that makes it easy for people to see Threads posts directly on Facebook and Instagram, to help expand your audience and grow your reach. We heard feedback that you want more control over the experience, so we're rolling out a way to opt out of being featured outside Threads in Settings → Privacy”.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Dec, 10:39 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI named in the list of Google Play’s Best of 2023 in India!
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO named 'Best Ongoing Game' in Google Play 2023 list
GTA
Netflix to bring three iconic Grand Theft Auto games to its expanding collection
GTA 5
GTA 6: Police AI and Wanted system could see an overhaul; Know what the leaks say
GTA 6
GTA 6 map size sparks heated debate among fans; Is it too big or just right?
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon