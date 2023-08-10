Home Tech News Threads gets new features; from sharing posts on Instagram DMs to custom alt-texts, check what’s new

Threads gets new features; from sharing posts on Instagram DMs to custom alt-texts, check what’s new

Amidst a reported slump in user engagement, the Instagram-powered Threads app has received several new features. Check all the new features.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
Updated on: Aug 10 2023, 12:08 IST
5 Tech Titans who reacted to Twitter-killer Threads - Jack Dorsey to Elon Musk, check it out
image caption
1/7 On their part, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, posted this note on the Threads app, “Here we go. We have lots of work to do, but we’re looking to build an open, civil place for people to have conversations.” (REUTERS)
Mark Zuckerberg
2/7 At the same time, Meta Platforms CEO, Mark Zuckerberg said, "Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what's on your mind.” (AP)
Elon Musk
3/7 Elon Musk - While Musk did not directly talk about the Threads app, the Twitter chief took a dig at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s comment about how Twitter runs, saying, “It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram.” Musk also responded to a meme with a laughing emoji on Twitter which showed a keyboard with copy-and-paste buttons, implying that Threads was just a copycat of Twitter. (REUTERS)
Jack Dorsey
4/7 Jack Dorsey - The former Twitter CEO and current co-founder of Bluesky Social mocked the similar interface of several Twitter alternatives in a tweet. He wrote, “We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones.” (REUTERS)
Bill Gates
5/7 Bill Gates - Announcing his arrival on the new microblogging platform, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wrote on Threads, “I’m excited to jump into @threadsapp,” while also sharing a GIF of him jumping over a chair. (REUTERS)
image caption
6/7 Carl Pei - Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei has also joined Threads. In his first post, he wrote, “I don’t know if Threads is going to make it or not, but at least it has closed the door for Bluesky.” (Bloomberg)
image caption
7/7 M.G. Siegler - In a tweet, M.G. Siegler, general partner at Google Ventures wrote about Threads, “Sort of strange that Instagram is about to launch Threads to try to eat Twitter just as Retro is starting to eat Instagram Stories…” (Google Ventures)
Threads
View all Images
Threads users can now share posts directly to their Instagram DMs. (REUTERS)

Initially touted as a “Twitter-killer”, the Threads app has struggled for traction as of late. The app made an amazing debut on July 6 as it amassed 100 million followers in just 5 days, becoming the fastest platform in the world to do so. But things are looking down as the initial fad now seems to have passed. A report from market analysis firm Sensor Tower recently revealed that the average amount of time people spend on Threads daily has plummeted more than 75 percent since its debut.

To keep users engaged, Meta announced several new features are being rolled out onto the platform this week. Check what's new.

Threads update: What's new

In a Threads post, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared several key updates that are rolling out on Threads this week. Since the app is built by Instagram, it can interact with the app more engagingly. With the update, users can now directly share a post to their Instagram DMs, removing the need for copying the link or having to select the app from the share screen. This can be done via a new “Send on Instagram” option.

Moreover, the microblogging platform will also have a new mention button that will allow users to mention other accounts in their Thread. Lastly, custom alt texts for photos and videos will be available. For the unaware, alt-text provides a visual description of the image or video on the page. This feature is particularly helpful for people with visual impairments.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, also posted about several new Threads features that will be available shortly. Going forward, Threads users will be able to verify their profile on Mastodon and other supported platforms. Users will also be able to see all the Tthreads they have liked by going to their profile and then settings. With the update, Threads accounts can also be sorted as per the user's liking.

Requested features

While these new features are rolled out to improve the user experience on the platform, users are requesting that more features be brought onto the platform. Below Zuckerberg's post about the Threads updates, users requested features such as a dedicated Thread Desk, hashtags, trending topics, live audio/video functionality, analytics to track engagement, multiple sign-in options, and more.

All of these features are already present on X (formerly known as Twitter), which is competing against the likes of Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky Social to become the number-one microblogging platform in the world.

First Published Date: 10 Aug, 12:07 IST
