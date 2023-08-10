Threads gets new features; from sharing posts on Instagram DMs to custom alt-texts, check what’s new

Initially touted as a “Twitter-killer”, the Threads app has struggled for traction as of late. The app made an amazing debut on July 6 as it amassed 100 million followers in just 5 days, becoming the fastest platform in the world to do so. But things are looking down as the initial fad now seems to have passed. A report from market analysis firm Sensor Tower recently revealed that the average amount of time people spend on Threads daily has plummeted more than 75 percent since its debut.

To keep users engaged, Meta announced several new features are being rolled out onto the platform this week. Check what's new.

Threads update: What's new

In a Threads post, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared several key updates that are rolling out on Threads this week. Since the app is built by Instagram, it can interact with the app more engagingly. With the update, users can now directly share a post to their Instagram DMs, removing the need for copying the link or having to select the app from the share screen. This can be done via a new “Send on Instagram” option.

Moreover, the microblogging platform will also have a new mention button that will allow users to mention other accounts in their Thread. Lastly, custom alt texts for photos and videos will be available. For the unaware, alt-text provides a visual description of the image or video on the page. This feature is particularly helpful for people with visual impairments.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, also posted about several new Threads features that will be available shortly. Going forward, Threads users will be able to verify their profile on Mastodon and other supported platforms. Users will also be able to see all the Tthreads they have liked by going to their profile and then settings. With the update, Threads accounts can also be sorted as per the user's liking.

Requested features

While these new features are rolled out to improve the user experience on the platform, users are requesting that more features be brought onto the platform. Below Zuckerberg's post about the Threads updates, users requested features such as a dedicated Thread Desk, hashtags, trending topics, live audio/video functionality, analytics to track engagement, multiple sign-in options, and more.

All of these features are already present on X (formerly known as Twitter), which is competing against the likes of Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky Social to become the number-one microblogging platform in the world.