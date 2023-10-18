Icon
Home Tech News Threads makes following people easier with this new feature

Threads makes following people easier with this new feature

Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared two new features of Threads for both mobile and web versions of the microblogging platform, making following others and creating posts easier.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 18 2023, 15:35 IST
Threads is getting two new features. Know details.

In a bid to compete and perhaps even get an upper hand over X (formerly Twitter), Meta has been regularly bringing new features to its microblogging platform Threads. A few days ago, it was revealed that Threads is reportedly planning to introduce a Trending section that would show the top 5 trending topics, along with the number of threads it was being mentioned in. Moreover, the platform recently announced that it will soon let users ditch the app without losing access to their Instagram account.

Now, Threads has received another new feature. Know all about it.

Threads update

Instagram head Adam Mosseri posted about a new feature on Threads yesterday. With this addition, users will now be able to follow all the people who are mentioned in a Threads post. Long pressing the post will open up a new menu where the Threads accounts of everyone mentioned in the post will pop up, along with an option to follow them. You can simply tap on the ‘Follow all' option to follow them. Do note that this feature is only available on the mobile version of Threads.

Mosseri posted, “On mobile, you can now long press on a post to follow all the folks who are mentioned.”

There's a new feature for those who use the web version of Threads as well. Instead of having to save media and attachments on their device and then make another post, users can now just copy and paste them. “On web, you can copy + paste media attachments to make posting easier”, Mosseri further added.

Below the post, users commented onhow this feature could potentially be useful to them. “It makes it 10x easier for list of follower type posts. Which I make a lot of, so I really appreciate this. Both as a creator and a follower of many cool peeps”, one user wrote.

Thanking Mosseri for the web feature of Threads, another user wrote, “Thanks for the image paste. It was a pain to save to a file first on the web.”

While there is no limit to the number of users you can follow by choosing the ‘Follow all' option, users in the comments mentioned that the number is limited to 7500. However, no official limit has been announced yet.

First Published Date: 18 Oct, 15:16 IST
