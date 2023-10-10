Threads may get a game-changing feature soon; Know all about it

Icon
In a bid to compete with X, Threads is reportedly testing a new Trends feature that will allow users to follow what’s trending around the world.

By: HT TECH
Oct 10 2023
Threads app could reportedly get a new Trending section soon. (Bloomberg)

Since its debut on July 6, Threads has been working hard to compete with X (formerly Twitter) in the race to become the top microblogging platform. While Threads enjoyed a burst in popularity at launch, becoming the fastest-ever platform to reach 100 million users, it has somewhat died down since then. The initial surge in traffic was attributed to glaring issues on X as well as people getting fed up with several of Elon Musk's draconian measures. However, Threads still lacks several features that have made X extremely popular over the last few years.

But that could soon change as the platform is reportedly planning to introduce a Trending section.

Trending on Threads

According to a report by 9to5Mac, an eagle-eyed app developer named Willian Max spotted a screenshot accidentally posted by a Threads employee that showed a new Trends feature in the internal version of the Threads app. It showed the top 5 trending topics, along with the number of threads it was being mentioned in. In the screenshot, Drake's new album, For All the Dogs, ranked number one, while Billboard's Latin Music Week ranked second.

As per the reports, this feature will be available in the Search tab which recently got an update and now allows users to search Threads via keywords. However, it is unclear if the Trending feature will also include other sections such as news, sports, and entertainment, similar to the X app. Also, since the feature is being tested in the internal version, it is not confirmed if it will arrive on the public version of Threads.

Other new features on Threads

In the last few months, Meta Platforms has been trying to compete against X with its Threads app and has rolled out several new features. In August, Threads launched a new repost tab feature for users in profiles where they can see all the posts they have reposted together.

Moreover, the platform recently announced that it will soon let users ditch the app without losing access to their Instagram account. As of now, if you wish to delete your Threads account, it means deleting your Instagram account as well. This new feature will be rolled out to Threads users by December.

First Published Date: 10 Oct, 14:10 IST
