Home Tech News Threads rolls out new polls, GIFs features to reel-in users

Threads rolls out new polls, GIFs features to reel-in users

With its latest update, Threads has announced the rollout of new features that make interacting with other users more fun. Know all about it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 27 2023, 13:45 IST
Instagram Threads' search feature expands to more countries, bringing yet another step closer to being a complete social network. (Bloomberg)

Developers at Threads have been hard at work lately bringing new features to entice users. Recently, the platform introduced a feature allowing users to follow all the people who are mentioned in a Threads post. A few days ago, it also was revealed that Threads is reportedly planning to introduce a Trending section that would show the top 5 trending topics, along with the number of threads it was being mentioned in. competing against tech giants like X, Threads has announced the rollout of another feature that makes interacting with other users more fun.

Threads gets a new feature

Instagram head Adam Mosseri revealed that Threads is bringing polls and GIFs to the platform. Announcing this feature, Mosseri posted on Threads, “Excited to bring you all two new ways to spark a conversation on Threads: polls and GIFs. With polls, you can invite others to weigh in on the topics you care about. And it's now easier to find and add the right GIF to express what you're feeling.”

With GIFs, you can now comment or reply to posts with interactive images instead of plain text. Additionally, the ability to create polls allows users who rarely use the platform to also make their voices heard. Once created, the polls would be live on Threads for 24 hours, and the creator can control who can respond to their polls. With these moves, the platform aims to compete against X and reel in more users, especially since it has been dealing with a drop in engagement since its blockbuster rollout in July.

Other new features

Just a few weeks ago, Threads announced a new feature that allows users to follow all the people who are mentioned in a Threads post. Long pressing the post will open up a new menu where the Threads accounts of everyone mentioned in the post will pop up, along with an option to follow them. You can simply tap on the ‘Follow all' option to follow them. Do note that this feature is only available on the mobile version of Threads.

There's a new feature for those who use the web version of Threads as well. Instead of having to save media and attachments on their device and then make another post, users can now just copy and paste them.

First Published Date: 27 Oct, 13:45 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

