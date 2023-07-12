Home Tech News Threads tips and tricks: Want to hide the like counts on your posts? Do it easily this way

Threads tips and tricks: Want to hide the like counts on your posts? Do it easily this way

Threads tips and tricks: If you do not want to get into the rat race of chasing likes, you can hide the like count to focus on meaningful interactions. After all, that is what Threads is all about, isn't it? Know how to do it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 12 2023, 19:06 IST
5 Tech Titans who reacted to Twitter-killer Threads - Jack Dorsey to Elon Musk, check it out
image caption
1/7 On their part, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, posted this note on the Threads app, “Here we go. We have lots of work to do, but we’re looking to build an open, civil place for people to have conversations.” (REUTERS)
Mark Zuckerberg
2/7 At the same time, Meta Platforms CEO, Mark Zuckerberg said, "Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what's on your mind.” (AP)
Elon Musk
3/7 Elon Musk - While Musk did not directly talk about the Threads app, the Twitter chief took a dig at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s comment about how Twitter runs, saying, “It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram.” Musk also responded to a meme with a laughing emoji on Twitter which showed a keyboard with copy-and-paste buttons, implying that Threads was just a copycat of Twitter. (REUTERS)
Jack Dorsey
4/7 Jack Dorsey - The former Twitter CEO and current co-founder of Bluesky Social mocked the similar interface of several Twitter alternatives in a tweet. He wrote, “We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones.” (REUTERS)
Bill Gates
5/7 Bill Gates - Announcing his arrival on the new microblogging platform, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wrote on Threads, “I’m excited to jump into @threadsapp,” while also sharing a GIF of him jumping over a chair. (REUTERS)
image caption
6/7 Carl Pei - Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei has also joined Threads. In his first post, he wrote, “I don’t know if Threads is going to make it or not, but at least it has closed the door for Bluesky.” (Bloomberg)
image caption
7/7 M.G. Siegler - In a tweet, M.G. Siegler, general partner at Google Ventures wrote about Threads, “Sort of strange that Instagram is about to launch Threads to try to eat Twitter just as Retro is starting to eat Instagram Stories…” (Google Ventures)
Threads
View all Images
You can hide the like count on Threads’ posts. Just follow these easy steps. (Instagram)

Threads tips and tricks: Social media can be a place where you interact with people, share ideas and experiences, and entertain yourself, or it can be a toxic space where you feel pressurized by the constant desire to participate in some kind of a popularity contest and fixate on the number of likes you get compared to others in your circle. And to ensure the latter does not become your primary experience on social media, Meta platforms like Instagram and Facebook added a tool in 2021 that lets users decide whether they want people to know the number of likes they get, or to hide it and focus entirely on discussion. But if you have just joined Threads and want to hide the likes there as well, you can do so by following a few easy steps. Know what they are.

Benefits of hiding like count

When the feature was first announced by Instagram, the post highlighted, “This way, if you like, you can focus on the photos and videos being shared, instead of how many likes posts you get”. The biggest benefit of hiding likes is detaching yourself from the thought of caring about the number of likes your posts get.

Every time we post, most of us end up checking frequently how the number of likes rises and whether it can beat the previous posts or not. Oftentimes, we even determine the value of the post by the number of likes it receives. Eventually, our feelings about the event or the object in the photo also change according to the number of likes. This is a toxic cycle and many experts believe that it is a big reason for social media-driven anxiety and depression.

Instead, you can hide them and just focus on the discussions that take place and the comments your friends and family post. If this sounds like something that you can relate to and would like to give it a try, then all you need to do is follow these steps.

How to hide like count on Threads

1. Open the Threads app on your smartphone. Log in to your account if you haven't.

2. Then, go to the profile tab (it is the first tab from the right).

3. Here, you can see all your posts. You can also make new posts.

4. Once a post has been uploaded, you will see three horizontal dots on the top right of the post.

5. Tap on it. A drop-down menu should appear. Click on the option that says ‘Hide like count'.

6. That's it. You can follow similar steps to unhide a post as well.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Jul, 19:06 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets