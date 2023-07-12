Threads tips and tricks: Want to hide the like counts on your posts? Do it easily this way

Threads tips and tricks: Social media can be a place where you interact with people, share ideas and experiences, and entertain yourself, or it can be a toxic space where you feel pressurized by the constant desire to participate in some kind of a popularity contest and fixate on the number of likes you get compared to others in your circle. And to ensure the latter does not become your primary experience on social media, Meta platforms like Instagram and Facebook added a tool in 2021 that lets users decide whether they want people to know the number of likes they get, or to hide it and focus entirely on discussion. But if you have just joined Threads and want to hide the likes there as well, you can do so by following a few easy steps. Know what they are.

Benefits of hiding like count

When the feature was first announced by Instagram, the post highlighted, “This way, if you like, you can focus on the photos and videos being shared, instead of how many likes posts you get”. The biggest benefit of hiding likes is detaching yourself from the thought of caring about the number of likes your posts get.

Every time we post, most of us end up checking frequently how the number of likes rises and whether it can beat the previous posts or not. Oftentimes, we even determine the value of the post by the number of likes it receives. Eventually, our feelings about the event or the object in the photo also change according to the number of likes. This is a toxic cycle and many experts believe that it is a big reason for social media-driven anxiety and depression.

Instead, you can hide them and just focus on the discussions that take place and the comments your friends and family post. If this sounds like something that you can relate to and would like to give it a try, then all you need to do is follow these steps.

How to hide like count on Threads

1. Open the Threads app on your smartphone. Log in to your account if you haven't.

2. Then, go to the profile tab (it is the first tab from the right).

3. Here, you can see all your posts. You can also make new posts.

4. Once a post has been uploaded, you will see three horizontal dots on the top right of the post.

5. Tap on it. A drop-down menu should appear. Click on the option that says ‘Hide like count'.

6. That's it. You can follow similar steps to unhide a post as well.