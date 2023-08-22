Threads web version finally rolling out today

The wait is finally over! Ever since its launch on July 5, many were wondering why the newest social media platform by Meta, Threads, was only available on mobile apps and not as a website. The Instagram-powered text-based platform was touted to get a web app by both Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram head Adam Mosseri. Yet, almost two months later, it still was not live. But this changed just a few hours ago when Zuckerberg posted a picture of him working on the Threads website and officially announced the web version of Threads. The web version will begin rolling out starting today. All users across the globe will get it over the next few days.

According to a report by TechCrunch, after the official launch of the website, users will be able to post, check their feed, interact with others through their posts, and more. However, the company said stated that the Desktop experience will not be at par with the app experience.

Mark Zuckerberg's Threads post said, “Actual footage of me building Threads for web. Rolling out over the next few days”. This was seen as one of the major limiters as to why the app was not gaining much popularity and was one of the highly requested features by the users.

Threads gets its web app

There will be a number of features users will not get in the initial version of the website. These include editing the profile or sending a Thread post to Instagram DMs. More features will be added slowly over the next few weeks, as per the TechCrunch report.

Threads' users will be able to access the microblogging platform by logging-in to its website from their computers, Zuckerberg said.

Threads, which is rivaling Twitter, was able to create a huge buzz in its early weeks. It became the fastest consumer app to reach 100 million users, taking just 5 days to reach the milestone. However, within a few weeks, the engagement on the platform dropped significantly, owing to the limited number of features. The lack of a Desktop version was also seen as a contributing factor to the lowered numbers.

This widely anticipated rollout is expected to help Threads gain broader acceptance among power users like brands, company accounts, advertisers and journalists, who can now take advantage of the platform by using it on a bigger screen.