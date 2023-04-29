Home Tech News Threat perception of job loss from AI higher among students: Survey

Threat perception of job loss from AI higher among students: Survey

The threat perception of job loss due to artificial intelligence is higher among technology-inclined students compared to working professionals, a survey by Digit Research Lab said on Friday.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Apr 29 2023, 10:57 IST
Digit is thrilled to demonstrate the power of AI tools, such as ChatGPT
Digit is thrilled to demonstrate the power of AI tools, such as ChatGPT (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Digit is thrilled to demonstrate the power of AI tools, such as ChatGPT
Digit is thrilled to demonstrate the power of AI tools, such as ChatGPT (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Most of the respondents in the survey believe that their career progression will be hindered if they do not acquire skills in artificial intelligence (AI).

The survey was conducted among 3,050 respondents, comprising young professionals in the technology space and students with an interest in technology, between March 24 and April 10.

"The survey also revealed that 59 per cent of Indians perceive AI as a combination of both opportunities and threats, with 11 per cent seeing it as a significant threat that could lead to job displacement and increased competition. The perceived threat level is even higher among students, at 40 per cent, compared to working professionals at 36 per cent," the Digit survey said.

The survey found that 67 per cent of participants were highly familiar with generative tools like ChatGPT, with 23 per cent reporting moderate familiarity and only 10 per cent indicating no familiarity at all.

According to the survey, 75 per cent of respondents believed that their career growth would be impeded if they did not learn about AI, machine learning and other related fields.

"Although there are concerns about the potential risks of AI, the opportunities for growth and innovation are enormous. Digit is thrilled to demonstrate the power of AI tools, such as ChatGPT, by creating an entire issue of our magazine using this cutting-edge technology.

"We are excited to witness how AI will continue to transform the way we work and learn," Digit's parent firm 9.9 Group founder and director Vikas Gupta said.

The survey found that 62 per cent of Indians recognise the significant role of AI in personalised and accelerated learning processes through targeted feedback.

It also revealed that respondents believe the Indian education system should prioritise the development of critical thinking and problem-solving skills (54 per cent), establish strong foundations in digital literacy (49 per cent), integrate AI-related subjects into the curriculum (46 per cent) and encourage interdisciplinary learning to foster adaptability (30 per cent) to better prepare students for a future that includes AI.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 10:57 IST
