    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News TikTok Considers Splitting From ByteDance If Deal With US Fails

    TikTok Considers Splitting From ByteDance If Deal With US Fails

    TikTok’s leadership is discussing the possibility of separating from ByteDance Ltd., its Chinese parent company, to help address concerns about national security risks.

    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Mar 16 2023, 07:54 IST
    TikTok
    TikTok is under scrutiny for its Chinese ownership, which US officials are concerned could lead to manipulation or spying by China on Americans — a fear TikTok is working to address. (AP)
    TikTok
    TikTok is under scrutiny for its Chinese ownership, which US officials are concerned could lead to manipulation or spying by China on Americans — a fear TikTok is working to address. (AP)

    TikTok's leadership is discussing the possibility of separating from ByteDance Ltd., its Chinese parent company, to help address concerns about national security risks.

    A divestiture, which could result in a sale or initial public offering, is considered a last resort, to be pursued only if the company's existing proposal with national security officials doesn't get approved, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing non-public information. Even then, the Chinese government would have to agree to such a transaction, the people said.

    TikTok's US business could be valued at $40 billion to $50 billion based on social media multiples and other factors, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Mandeep Singh and Damian Reimertz.

    TikTok is under scrutiny for its Chinese ownership, which US officials are concerned could lead to manipulation or spying by China on Americans — a fear TikTok is working to address. The company, which is undergoing a national security review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, agreed last year to implement a number of changes in a plan it calls Project Texas. The proposal includes bringing in American tech giant Oracle Corp. to host US user data and review its software, and appointing a three-person government-approved oversight board. Many of the moves are already under way.

    But Cfius, which is a panel of multiple agencies involved in national security, has stalled in its review process, leaving TikTok unsure of whether its plans will be sufficient to continue operating in the US, the people said. Members of the committee from the Justice Department have been unwilling to accept TikTok's proposal, according to other people familiar with the matter.

    “Neither a ban of TikTok nor a divestiture of TikTok from ByteDance does anything to address national security concerns about data transfers,” said Brooke Oberwetter, a spokesperson for TikTok. “Under Project Texas, TikTok data for our US users would be held to a significantly higher security standard than any comparable American company.”

    What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

    “Listing TikTok's US business could fetch a $40-$50 billion valuation, using current social-media multiples and TikTok's higher top-line growth vs. Meta, Snap and Pinterest, we calculate after Bloomberg News reported TikTok's leadership was discussing possible separation from ByteDance. We don't think a large tech firm might be interested in buying TikTok, but Microsoft's focus on Bing and ChatGPT could drive interest in adding a video platform like TikTok to compete with Alphabet's YouTube, especially if the Microsoft-Activision deal fails.”

    — Mandeep Singh and Damian Reimertz, analysts

    TikTok is also facing a barrage of potential legislation in Congress, some of which mandates a separation. Lawmakers, concerned that the app may be forced to share data with the Chinese government or could be used as an influence tool by China, have proposed multiple bills with bipartisan support that call for banning the video-sharing app or selling it.

    TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Chew has been asked to testify before a House committee next week about the app's data privacy and security practices, and the company's relationship with the Chinese Communist Party.

    The Canadian civil service, the European Commission and the US Congress have also banned staff from using the app because of concerns about how the company collects data. The UK is also weighing banning it from government devices, a person familiar with the matter said. Last month, four privacy regulators in Canada also launched an investigation into TikTok over its collection, use and disclosure of personal information.

    ByteDance was valued at about $220 billion in a recent private-market investment by Abu Dhabi AI firm G42, Bloomberg News reported separately. That's a significant discount to the $300 billion that TikTok's owner set during a share buyback program last year.

    G42, controlled by United Arab Emirates royal Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, acquired a $100 million-plus stake from existing investors in recent months through its 42XFund, people with knowledge of the deal said. Another fund bought into ByteDance at a $225 billion shortly after, one of the people said, asking not to be identified describing non-public information.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 16 Mar, 07:54 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Cybersecurity
    Protect your digital business from DDoS attacks; Microsoft explains how
    iPhone
    iPhone frozen? Fix it THIS way; check quick guide
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    No need to type on iPhone! This COOL trick is so much better
    iPhone
    iPhone filled to the brim with memories? Know how to transfer photos from iPhone to laptop
    iPhone
    iOS 16 tip: Read deleted messages on your iPhone! Know how

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Find N2 Flip
    Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Minecraft
    Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot