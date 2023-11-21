Icon
Tinder introduces new features and UI in its 'dating beyond photos' plan

Tinder has announced a new suite of profile and discovery features that aim to enhance the way daters connect, including icebreaker prompts, compatibility quizzes, and enhanced profile information.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 21 2023, 11:30 IST
Tinder
Check out all the new features on Tinder.
Check out all the new features on Tinder.

Tinder, the geosocial networking and online dating platform has helped millions find love for nearly a decade. Using its algorithms, it shows you like-minded people based on their personalities, likes and dislikes, and other characteristics. The platform recently rolled out a feature that will allow your pals and kin to actually recommend someone they think can be a suitable date or partner for you. To aid people in finding love, Tinder has now introduced a revamped UI and a new set of features with its plan of “dating beyond photos”. Know all about it.

Tinder redesign

In a blog post, Tinder announced that its new suite of profile and discovery features are designed to enhance and reflect the way the new generation of daters connect. The online dating platform has announced Profile Prompts which allow users to answer prompts on their profile that can act as icebreakers. The most popular prompts are The key to my heart is”, “The first item on my bucket list is”, and “Two truths and a lie”.

There's also a new Profile Quiz feature that allows users to check compatibility potential with potential matches through a quiz about themselves. Users can share the quiz responses on their profile which gives a glimpse into their interests and personality.

Calling it a “Rizz-first Redesign”, Tinder has revamped the UI of the app with enhanced animations, UI updates, and a new  “It's a Match!” screen. The update also brings Dark Mode to the app's settings. To allow people to get to know each other better, Tinder has also introduced Basic Info Tags which display information such as your zodiac sign, love language, pets, and drinking habits on your profile.

This update follows a survey by the online dating platform which claims 69 percent of Gen Zers agree that dating standards need to be refreshed to fit the modern society. Mark Van Ryswyk, Chief Product Officer at Tinder said, “At Tinder, we understand that connecting today is about authenticity, depth, and the desire for connections that go beyond the surface. With these new profile and discovery features, it's never been that easy and fun to share what makes you unique.”

One more feature added to Tinder is Enhanced Reporting which allows users to report report specific profile elements, allowing users a safer and more respectful experience.

First Published Date: 21 Nov, 11:05 IST
