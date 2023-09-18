Icon
Home Tech News Tinder partners with Centre for Social Research to add safety guide on its dating platform

Tinder partners with Centre for Social Research to add safety guide on its dating platform

Tinder partners with Centre for Social Research to add safety guide on its dating platform

By:PTI
| Updated on: Sep 18 2023, 10:11 IST
Icon
5 iPhone dating apps to try ahead of Valentine's Day 2022
image caption
1/5 Bumble is one of the most popular dating apps on iPhone. On Bumble app, you can find a BFF, or find a date securely. The app allows female users to make the first move with the male they've matched to start the conversation. (Bumble)
image caption
2/5 Hinge is one of the fastest-growing dating apps in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia and is available in India as well. It stands apart from the “swipe to match” culture of other dating apps as it is designed to be deleted after you’ve found your soulmate. (Hinge)
Woman with smartphone
3/5 Zoosk is another best iPhone dating app that caters to both straight and LGBTQ people to make a connection. It’s fun, safe, and easy-to-use. You’ll need to upgrade to the paid membership to chat with your interests. (Zoosk)
image caption
4/5 MeetMe find like minded people nearby who match your interests and want to chat. You can make friends, form connections, and even find partners for life. (MeetMe)
image caption
5/5 OkCupid helps you find matches based on who you are and your likes-dislikes. You can build a profile by answering a few questions. You can find casual dating as well as long term commitment. It is also suitable for the LGBTQ community. (OkCupid)
Woman with smartphone
View all Images
Tinder has partnered with the Centre for Social Research to provide safety guidance to its users. (Unsplash)

Online dating platform Tinder on Sunday said it has partnered with not-for-profit organisation Centre for Social Research to offer safety guidance to its users.

The additional safety guide, along with the existing 15 safety features on the app, is part of Tinder's efforts to ensure safety of its users, leveraging NGO CSR India's insights amid the intersection of technology and violence against women, Tinder told PTI.

Tinder users will get a prompt through in-app message for accessing the "Dating Safety Guideline".

"Initial interactions set the tone of a relationship, and this guide can play an important role in supporting anyone on their dating journey, including the millions of daters who turned 18 and chose Tinder for their first dating experience.

"We encourage our users to engage with this guide and take advantage of the many in-app features that have safety at their core," Tinder India Communications Director Aahana Dhar said.

Tinder, a subsidiary of American online dating service company The Match Group, has grown from being available in one language (English) in one country to over 45 languages in 190 countries around the world in 10 years of operations, Dhar said.

About the app's approach in contrast to matrimonial platforms in India, Dhar said the app's role is not to "tell people who they should be attracted to or how they should interact, as long as there is consent and individuals are aware of their options to remove themselves from an uncomfortable situation."

The app algorithm also uses machine learning (ML) to flag potentially harmful words in conversations, she added.

"We created ML-based features such as 'Does This Bother You? (DTBY?)' and 'Are You Sure? (AYS?)', which encourages members to report inappropriate conversation and take action against members who choose to break the rules," Dhar said.

Incidentally, 18-25 year olds or the 'Gen Z' -- who are first-time daters - make up more than 50 per cent of Tinder's community, Dhar said.

Tinder has free and paid options for users to engage with potential interests. They can "leave" or "right-swipe" for preferences, and a chat is only possible if both sides match, Dhar said.

"So when women come across something suspicious or when someone crosses the line, we want them to let us know and encourage them to unmatch and/or report anyone that breaches our terms," she said, seeking to address users' privacy concerns.

Dhar said Tinder has also become an outlet for the transgender community.

"Dating apps are increasingly becoming a space where young adults feel comfortable expressing their gender and sexuality, compared to their offline interactions with friends and family. 54 per cent of young LGBTQIA daters in India have 'come out' on a dating app before doing so in real life," she said.

The app also has a feature which allows users to hide sexual orientation, allowing users to hide their profile in countries while travelling where their dating preferences could put them at legal risk.

"Seven out of 10 young daters in India agreed that dating apps provide a platform for more freedom and self-exploration and have helped dismantle stereotypes and expectations surrounding gender, sex, and relationships," Dhar said.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Sep, 10:11 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online
Roblox Punch Simulator
Become a pro in Roblox Punch Simulator with these 3 important tips
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know how to master ‘Gyroscope Sensitivity’
Windows 11 snipping tool
Windows 11 Snipping tool just got even more awesome with this new trick
BGMI
BGMI tips today: How to become a useful team player

Editor’s Pick

Facebook
Facebook's architecture hurt its own misinformation policies, research finds
n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
GTA 6
GTA 6: Leaks suggest groundbreaking changes with playable female character
iPhone 15 Portrait mode
iPhone 15 gets a major camera upgrade; Know all about the improved Portrait mode
Uber
What if public transit was like Uber? A small city ended its bus service to find out

Trending Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries slip to November in sign of demand
jhgfds
Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
WhatsApp Channels
WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
Apple_7
iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass
Games leaving Xbox Game Pass this month: Outriders, Prodeus and more; Grab them NOW!
BGMI
BGMI 2.8 update: Royale Pass, Zombie mode coming
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 10th anniversary today, and gamers hope for GTA 6 release date surprise
Roblox Punch Simulator
Become a pro in Roblox Punch Simulator with these 3 important tips
GTA 6
GTA 6: Leaks suggest groundbreaking changes with playable female character
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries slip to November in sign of demand
    iPhone 15 Pro Max
    Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
    jhgfds
    Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
    n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
    WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
    WhatsApp Channels
    iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
    Apple_7

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon