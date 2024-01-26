Icon
Home Tech News Tinder tells Colombia users to vet matches after fatal druggings

Tinder tells Colombia users to vet matches after fatal druggings

Tinder issued a safety warning to its users in Colombia amid an increase in criminals using the popular dating app to lure victims who they drug and rob.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Jan 26 2024, 12:58 IST
Icon
Tinder
The "suspicious" deaths of eight Americans in Medellin between November and December 2023 prompted the US Embassy to recommend refraining from using dating apps in Colombia. (AFP)
Tinder
The "suspicious" deaths of eight Americans in Medellin between November and December 2023 prompted the US Embassy to recommend refraining from using dating apps in Colombia. (AFP)

Tinder issued a safety warning to its users in Colombia amid an increase in criminals using the popular dating app to lure victims who they drug and rob.

“Recently, there have been government advisories about heightened risks in certain regions,” according to an in-app message sent to Tinder users. “Please remember to vet your matches, meet in public places, and share plans with people you trust. If something feels off, you can end the date.” 

A spokesperson for Match Group Inc., the parent company of the largest dating app, confirmed the contents of the message, which was sent to users beginning Wednesday. The spokesperson also said Tinder has engaged with local officials who have been investigating crimes related to foreigners and “will fully support with any information that will be helpful to them,” without indicating what officials may have requested. 

The US Embassy in Bogota cautioned Americans earlier this month about the risks of using online dating apps in the region, following a surge of criminal activity in major Colombian cities where criminals used them to meet foreigners in public places, and later drug, assault and rob them. 

Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 of last year, eight US citizens died in Medellin, according to the embassy, which said the deaths resulted from suspected involuntary drug overdose or suspected homicide. Over the last year, the embassy said it has seen an increase of incidents involving online dating apps being used to lure victims, typically foreigners, for robbery by force, or sometimes using sedatives to drug them first. These types of crimes “routinely go underreported as victims are embarrassed and do not want to follow through with the judicial process,” the embassy said.

The US Department of State has a level-three travel advisory on Colombia — the second highest on a four-tier scale — encouraging citizens to reconsider travel due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest and kidnapping.

After the pandemic, Medellin, Colombia's second-largest city, received nearly 1.4 million visitors from abroad in 2022, surpassing Cartagena for the first time.

Medellin mayor Federico Gutierrez said earlier this month that the city wants to boost tourism, but warned travelers against practices related to drug use and sex exploitation.

“Follow your instincts,” Tinder told its users in Colombia.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jan, 12:07 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo switch game console
Next Nintendo switch game console, with 8-inch LCD screen, coming this year, Omdia says
Pokemon
Pokemon with Guns shock for Palworld as Pokemon looks to investigate copycat claims
Microsoft layoffs
Activision Blizzard buyout fallout: 1,900 employees sacked in huge Microsoft layoffs drive
online gaming
"Stay safe while gaming online!" alerts MHA's Cyber wing
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased a revolutionary police system - fan wishes may become reality
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon