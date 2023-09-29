Icon
Home Tech News To celebrate 1st anniv of their partnership, WhatsApp-JioMart roll out huge offers, up to 70% discounts

To celebrate 1st anniv of their partnership, WhatsApp-JioMart roll out huge offers, up to 70% discounts

Meta and JioMart partnership is now one-year-old and both companies have shared the highlights of the period. To celebrate the anniversary, JioMart has introduced the JioMart on WhatsApp Anniversary Dhamaka, offering discounts on several products.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 29 2023, 17:25 IST
Icon
Meta kills off Dead and Buried, Bogo, and more on Oculus Rift, Quest VR headsets
Meta
1/5 As per a report by UploadVR, Meta is discontinuing 3 of its games for the Oculus Rift and Quest VR headsets - Dead and Buried, Dead and Buried II, and Bogo. All three games will not be supported after March 15, 2024. (Bloomberg)
Meta
2/5 Meta sent out notices to the owners of these games via email. Meta’s policy requires it to inform game owners 180 days in advance before shutting down games. The company has also removed them from the Oculus store and they cannot be purchased from now on. This development comes after Meta shut down another popular Oculus game, Echo VR, in February. (REUTERS)
image caption
3/5 Dead and Buried - Dead and Buried is a Western multiplayer shooter where you are put in a world full of gunslingers and ghosts in Dead and Buried. Players can live out their Wild West fantasies such as robbing a train, dueling with other players, or team up and take on hordes of creatures. (Meta store)
image caption
4/5 Dead and Buried II - A sequel to 2016’s Dead and Buried, Dead and Buried II takes the Western gunslinging of the previous game and dials it up a notch. Players can choose from 6 gunslingers in this multiplayer action shooter to become the best gunslinger in the Wild West, while also battling it out against the undead. (Meta store)
image caption
5/5 Bogo - Bogo is a single-player virtual pet simulator featuring a scaling play area. Players can create their pets, and nurture them, with available actions such as feeding them, giving them belly rubs, and more. (Meta store)
Meta
View all Images
Meta and JioMart are celebrating their partnership by rolling out new offers. (REUTERS)

As Meta Platforms completes a one-year partnership with JioMart, both companies have shared their successes during this period. On August 29, 2022, Meta announced that it signed a partnership with WhatsApp, offering an end-to-end shopping experience. This allowed users to browse the JioMart catalog on WhatsApp, add products to their cart, and pay to complete purchases, all within the app. In a release, Meta has now shared an update about the highlights of the partnership.

Meta-JioMart partnership highlights

In a release, Meta Platforms revealed that WhatsApp's partnership with Jio has resulted in a successful collaboration in the domestic retail space. JioMart has witnessed a growth of almost 7 times in monthly orders through WhatsApp compared to the same period last year. It has also enabled a 6x month-on-month growth in new customer conversion on JioMart-on-WhatsApp. During this period, JioMart has also expanded its catalogue on WhatsApp, adding categories such as groceries, fashion, and electronics.

Sandeep Varaganti, chief executive officer of JioMart, said, “The launch of JioMart on WhatsApp last year has been an extraordinary success; we have truly democratized digital commerce for everyone and brought in new customers.”

Varaganti also announced that JioMart will soon be making the Reliance Jewels range available for purchase through WhatsApp.

Sandhya Devanathan, vice president of Meta India, said, “JioMart's end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp was a global-first innovative integration for Meta, and we are pleased with this strategic partnership. The growth JioMart has experienced in both sales and customer acquisition on WhatsApp attests to the fact that businesses and individuals find messaging a faster, more convenient way to accomplish tasks.”

How to search the JioMart catalogue on WhatsApp

To browse through JioMart's vast catalogue on WhatsApp, users can simply send a ‘Hi' to the JioMart number on WhatsApp (+917977079770). They will receive the full catalogue, with offers on daily essentials, electronics, beauty products, fashion, and more.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, JioMart has also announced the JioMart on WhatsApp Anniversary Dhamaka, where the e-commerce company will offer up to 70 percent off on various categories of products. Moreover, it will also give away over 200 exciting prizes, including iPhones.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Sep, 17:17 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Animal Simulator
Roblox Animal Simulator: Everything you need to know
GTA 5 cheats
GTA 5 cheats: Check Grand Theft Auto 5 cheat codes for PC, PlayStation and Xbox
Roblox
Roblox is now available on Meta Quest 3! Know how to get it
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd. received the notice for alleged non-payment of goods and services tax.
India Pursues Gaming, Insurance Firms Over Alleged Tax Evasion
iPhone 15 Pro
Could iPhone 15 Pro become the go-to gaming console? AMD CEO shares her thoughts
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon