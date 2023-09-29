To celebrate 1st anniv of their partnership, WhatsApp-JioMart roll out huge offers, up to 70% discounts

As Meta Platforms completes a one-year partnership with JioMart, both companies have shared their successes during this period. On August 29, 2022, Meta announced that it signed a partnership with WhatsApp, offering an end-to-end shopping experience. This allowed users to browse the JioMart catalog on WhatsApp, add products to their cart, and pay to complete purchases, all within the app. In a release, Meta has now shared an update about the highlights of the partnership.

Meta-JioMart partnership highlights

In a release, Meta Platforms revealed that WhatsApp's partnership with Jio has resulted in a successful collaboration in the domestic retail space. JioMart has witnessed a growth of almost 7 times in monthly orders through WhatsApp compared to the same period last year. It has also enabled a 6x month-on-month growth in new customer conversion on JioMart-on-WhatsApp. During this period, JioMart has also expanded its catalogue on WhatsApp, adding categories such as groceries, fashion, and electronics.

Sandeep Varaganti, chief executive officer of JioMart, said, “The launch of JioMart on WhatsApp last year has been an extraordinary success; we have truly democratized digital commerce for everyone and brought in new customers.”

Varaganti also announced that JioMart will soon be making the Reliance Jewels range available for purchase through WhatsApp.

Sandhya Devanathan, vice president of Meta India, said, “JioMart's end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp was a global-first innovative integration for Meta, and we are pleased with this strategic partnership. The growth JioMart has experienced in both sales and customer acquisition on WhatsApp attests to the fact that businesses and individuals find messaging a faster, more convenient way to accomplish tasks.”

How to search the JioMart catalogue on WhatsApp

To browse through JioMart's vast catalogue on WhatsApp, users can simply send a ‘Hi' to the JioMart number on WhatsApp (+917977079770). They will receive the full catalogue, with offers on daily essentials, electronics, beauty products, fashion, and more.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, JioMart has also announced the JioMart on WhatsApp Anniversary Dhamaka, where the e-commerce company will offer up to 70 percent off on various categories of products. Moreover, it will also give away over 200 exciting prizes, including iPhones.