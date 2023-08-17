Home Tech News 'Tony Stark' moment in Bengaluru! Tech-savvy auto driver stuns passenger

'Tony Stark' moment in Bengaluru! Tech-savvy auto driver stuns passenger

Bengaluru's ingenious auto driver stunned a passenger as he flipped a smartwatch to display the QR code to payment, making for a special Iron Man film's Tony Stark moment.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 17 2023, 12:34 IST
Smartwatch
Bengaluru Auto driver's smartwatch QR code hack stuns passenger and amazes the Internet. ((X (formerly Twitter)))
Smartwatch
Bengaluru Auto driver's smartwatch QR code hack stuns passenger and amazes the Internet. ((X (formerly Twitter)))

In a delightful tale from Bengaluru, a tech-savvy auto driver has captured the attention of social media users by ingeniously incorporating modern technology into his payment process. Drawing comparisons to the Iron Man film's genius Tony Stark, the auto driver's innovative approach has garnered widespread admiration.

QR Code Payment using a Smartwatch

The incident unfolded when a Bengaluru resident utilized the Namma Yatri app to hire an auto rickshaw. What transpired next left her amazed and amused in equal measure. Instead of producing a conventional laminated card as requested, the auto driver effortlessly flipped his wrist to reveal a smartwatch displaying the QR code for payment. The QR code, in a brilliant twist, was saved as the screensaver on his smartwatch.

The woman, clearly taken aback by the unexpected yet impressive spectacle, shared a snapshot of the incident on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Accompanying the post was the hashtag "#PeakBengaluru," a term often employed to spotlight the city's thriving tech and startup culture, as well as its unique quirks.

A Viral Sensation

Sharing the encounter, she tweeted, "Met namma Tony Stark in @nammayatri today. Asked my auto driver for the QR code. Man flipped his hand and showed me his smartwatch. Turns out he's saved the QR code as his smartwatch screensaver. So much swag, @peakbengaluru."

The post rapidly gained traction, quickly spreading across the online community. At the time of writing, it had amassed over 360,000 views, garnered more than 7,500 likes, and received 700 reposts. The comment section was flooded with appreciative responses, celebrating both the driver's ingenuity and the vibrant atmosphere of Bengaluru.

One user expressed their delight, saying, “I absolutely love hearing and telling these little observations that I have only experienced in Bangalore.”

Another chimed in, "I love to take autos and hear their stories heart out. It's wonderful!"

The incident prompted a broader discussion about Bengaluru's unique position as the Silicon Valley of India. Commenters mused about the city's distinctive characteristics, with one remarking, “That's why it's called the Silicon Valley of India. There must be something unique.”

Another person added, "That is the kind of peak Bengaluru I like to see."

As the story circulated, the auto driver's creativity and resourcefulness received accolades from social media users, praising him with terms like "Legend," "Impressive," and “Digital India.”

The incident serves as a testament to the city's dynamic spirit, blending technology and innovation with everyday life in unexpected and delightful ways.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Aug, 12:33 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
iPhone
5 best iPhone tips and tricks that will save you time and effort
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tricks: Know how to make the most out of the cool cover display
Apple Back to School
6 tips for cutting costs on back-to-school shopping
Google Docs
How to delete a page in Google Docs? Know the easiest tricks

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Wordle
Digital puzzle games might be good for memory in older adults: Study
PlayStation 5
PS5 Slim video surfaces hinting at new design; Know what’s coming
Check out all the GTA V cheat codes to make your gaming experience fun and easy.
Best GTA V cheat codes for PC, PS5, and Xbox; Check the list
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
Call of Duty
Nicki Minaj joins Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with exclusive bundle

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets