Top 10 jobs most likely to decline due to AI: Bank Tellers, Data Entry Clerks, and more

Here is the list of top 10 jobs that are most likely to decline due to Artificial Intelligence in the next five years.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 08 2023, 10:06 IST
Check the list of jobs that can decline because of AI. (REUTERS)
Check the list of jobs that can decline because of AI. (REUTERS)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a boon when it comes to innovation in technology, however, it is also going to adversely impact several jobs. Many clerical or secretarial roles are seen as likely to decline quickly because of AI, according to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2023. While according to a report from Accenture, around 40 percent of all working hours could be impacted by AI large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT-4. The reason behind the same is that language tasks account for 62 percent of the total time employees work.

"Some jobs are seen as likely to decline quickly because of AI. These are mostly clerical or secretarial roles, and include bank tellers and data entry clerks," World Economic Forum said. Here are the top 10 jobs the World Economic Forum sees declining fastest – in the next five years:

1. Bank Tellers and related Clerks

2. Postal Service Clerks

3. Cashiers and Ticket Clerks

4. Data Entry Clerks

5. Administrative and Executive Secretaries

6. Material-Recording and Stock-Keeping Clerks

7. Accounting, Bookkeeping and Payroll Clerks

8. Legislators and officials

9. Statistical, Finance and Insurance Clerks

10. Door to Door Sales Workers. News and Street Vendors, and Related Workers.

However, it is not that AI will lead to only job losses. It will also create several jobs. Roles for AI and machine learning specialists, data analysts and scientists, and digital transformation specialists are expected to grow rapidly, the report adds.

Reskilling people to use AI effectively will be the key to companies being able to use the technology successfully, says Accenture.

The potential for AI to reshape the world of work means companies need to start learning now to avoid being left behind, Accenture says. A big part of this will involve ensuring their staff are developing the new skills that will be required in the age of AI.

First Published Date: 08 May, 10:05 IST
Tags:
