Top 5 online learning and education Apps in India that will help land high paying job

Online learning has become increasingly popular in India in recent years. So we have short-listed the top learning apps available to help students ace their exams and then land high paying jobs.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 25 2023, 10:02 IST
Top Education Apps
View all Images
Best education apps for online learning in India. (Pixabay)

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on education in India that is still having a huge impact. Now, online learning has become a popular option as the growing demand for flexible learning options is increasing rapidly. We have shortlisted these top 5 online learning and education apps available in India.

1. BYJU's App: At the forefront of our lineup stands BYJU's, which is widely regarded as the most popular online learning app in India. While the app primarily caters to school students, it also offers courses for competitive exams such as JEE/NEET, UPSC, and Bank PO. Although these courses require payment, starting at 3,500, there is a scholarship program available for students in classes 4th-12th. BYJU's not only provides online classes to enhance conceptual understanding and address doubts but also offers personalised learning and individual attention from mentors. Furthermore, the company has made a recent investment in Whitehat Jr, an organisation that teaches coding. This move aligns with India's new education system, especially for children.

2. Unacademy: Unacademy, an online education app in India, offers top-notch courses for competitive exams. It covers a wide range of subjects like UPSC, JEE, NEET, SSC, and Bank exams. With live classes, practice sessions, revisions, and mock tests, Unacademy aids in concept comprehension. While it is a paid app like BYJU's, there are also a few free courses available.

3. Vedantu: If you're searching for an online learning and education app, Vedantu is worth considering. Similar to BYJU's, this app provides a wide range of courses for students from classes 1 to 12, along with coding lessons for kids. Vedantu also offers live classes and comprehensive preparation materials for JEE, NEET, and NDA exams. While the app provides free access to all live classes and content, there is also an option to upgrade to the V Pro pack.

4. Toppr: Toppr has earned its place on our list of top online learning apps for its comprehensive range of courses covering all classes across various educational boards, including ICSE, CBSE, Uttar Pradesh State Board, and Canadian Curriculum. The app offers a plethora of learning resources and features designed to assist students from 8th to 12th grade, such as live classes, online classes, adaptive practice, mock tests, and live doubt-solving sessions. Furthermore, Toppr caters to the needs of aspirants preparing for a variety of competitive exams, including JEE Main, JEE Advanced, Olympiad, AIIMS, NDA, and CA foundation.

5. Physics Wallah: Alakh Pandey, a renowned YouTube personality, has launched this free educational app for aspiring students of IIT JEE, NEET, SAT, 10th, 12th, and CBSE board exams. The app aims to assist students who cannot afford coaching or institutional fees.

However, not everything on this app is free, but it offers exceptional physics lessons, covering a wide range of topics and provides access to over 1,000 educational resources, including lesson plans, animations and videos, interactive exercises, classical mechanics, statistical mechanics, quantum mechanics, relativity, and quantum field theory.and more. The modular design of the online platform allows customisation to cater to the specific needs of students from various schools or colleges. The app also provides test banks and quizzes to assess comprehension and aid progression in learning. In addition, Physics Wallah is an invaluable resource for those pursuing professional careers in this area.

First Published Date: 25 May, 10:02 IST
    Trending Gadgets

